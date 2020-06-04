Supporters of Roanoke’s public swimming pools at Washington and Fallon parks have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for reopening the pools next year.
Attorney John Fishwick and other Roanoke business leaders want to raise at least $32,500 to manage the pools, both of which will be closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group already has raised more than $7,100 as of Thursday.
The pools are currently closed due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders that restrict openings of some recreational facilities due to the pandemic. City leaders have also removed funding for the pools for the next two years as Roanoke leaders grapple with budget cuts and reduced city revenues because of COVID-19’s effect on the local economy.
In a statement released to news organizations by Fishwick and Carolyn Kiser of American National Bank & Trust Co., supporters of the pools said that the city “has agreed to keep the Washington Park and Fallon Park pools open if the fundraising goal of $32,500 is met.”
Fishwick will speak at a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday at Washington Park’s pool, where he will be joined by some Roanoke government leaders.
The GoFundMe link is available at www.gofundme.com/f/keep-roanoke-city-public-pools-open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.