RICHMOND — House of Delegates Democrats on Friday advanced several gun control bills to the floor for a vote, including stiffer penalties for “recklessly” leaving loaded guns with children and requiring reporting of lost or stolen firearms.
The House Public Safety Committee voted on party lines for most of the seven gun control bills that for years got shot down by the committee when Republicans controlled it.
“Virginians spoke clearly when they went to the polls in November,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said in a statement. “They had seen enough inaction and too many family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers affected by gun violence.”
Dozens of people showed up Friday morning at the Capitol to show their support for or against the bills.
Republicans protested some of the bills on the basis that they add further restrictions for law-abiding gun owners.
One man stood with his son and told the delegates that he worried a particular bill could inject more grief into a situation that’s an accident if a child was harmed from a gun.
He was referring to a bill that makes it a Class 6 felony for someone to “recklessly” leave a loaded, unsecured firearm with someone under 18 that could endanger the child’s life or limb. Currently, the age is 14 and it’s a Class 3 misdemeanor.
“What we’re saying here for our most precious ones, our children, that we should not leave loaded unsecured firearms in their presence,” said Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., D-Chesapeake, the sponsor of the bill.
Two bills received bipartisan support. Seven Republicans joined in voting for the bill prohibiting someone subject to a permanent protective order from possessing a firearm while the order is in effect.
A pair of Republicans also voted for a proposal to requiring people to report their lost or stolen firearms within 24 hours of realizing they are missing.
A bill to allow localities to ban the possession of carrying of firearms in localities prompted discussion over the Second Amendment sanctuary movement that swept across Virginia.
Del. Nick Rush, R-Montgomery, asked Toby Heytens, Virginia's solicitor general, if prosecutors are required to prosecute those who violate gun control laws. Heytens said localities are not permitted to adopt ordinances that are in conflict with laws the legislature passes, but he said prosecutors are able to use discretion, as they do in other situations.
The panel also backed reinstating Virginia’s repealed law that caps handgun purchases to one a month. It didn’t take up a bill that would expand the definition of assault weapons and prohibit the ownership of one. That bill has drawn the most pushback from gun rights advocates.
The House panel advanced a “red flag” bill and another bill to expand background checks, both of which are significantly different from the versions the Senate has passed.
The background checks bill the House committee supported applies to all firearm sales and transfers — with some exceptions. The Senate version applies to all firearm sale and commercial transfers, and it also has a lower penalty if someone is convicted of selling a firearm to someone without obtaining a background check.
The Senate passed a “red flag” bill that would allow courts to temporarily ban people from possessing firearms if there are clear signs that they pose a danger to themselves or others. The bill underwent changes following concerns from Republicans and some Democrats over the infringement of due process.
Heytens told the committee he was “confident” the House “red flag” bill was constitutional and said he would “vigorously defend” it if challenged.
The House and Senate will have to come to a consensus on final versions of those bills to send to Gov. Ralph Northam. Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran said the Northam administration supports the House versions.
