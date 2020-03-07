RICHMOND — Virginia Democrats used their newfound control of the General Assembly to send a historic number of gun control bills to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam, a Democrat, had eight gun control proposals on his agenda, and the legislature passed seven of them.
The only bill that didn’t pass that Northam endorsed was a ban on the sale of assault weapons and magazines of a certain capacity. After Democrats won control of the General Assembly in the November election, versions of that bill helped inspire the Second Amendment sanctuary movement by gun rights advocates across the state. That movement brought an estimated 22,000 people to Richmond during the session to rally against Democrats' gun control agenda.
Meawwhile, Northam can sign the bills, veto them or send changes back to the legislature for consideration. Here are the bills that passed:
- Background checks will be expanded to all gun sales. The original proposal called for background checks to be applied to transfers, but that didn’t make it into the final legislation.
- Handgun purchases will be capped to one a month. People with concealed carry permits will be excluded from this.
- Virginia has joined other legislatures in passing a “red flag” bill to allow courts to temporarily ban people from possessing firearms if there are clear signs that they pose a danger to themselves or others.
- Local governments will be able to ban weapons from certain buildings and events.
- The penalty for recklessly allowing a firearm fall into the hands of a child younger than 14 would be enhanced from a Class 3 misdemeanor to Class 1 misdemeanor.
- A person subject to a permanent protective order is prohibited from possessing a firearm while the order is in effect.
- In-person training will be required for obtaining concealed carry permits. Currently, people can take online courses, which aren’t standardized.
- Guns and ammunition in licensed and voluntarily registered family day homes will have to be locked up in separate containers.
- People can voluntarily register for a “do not sell” list if they don’t want firearms sold to them. The goal of the proposal is to reduce suicides.
- Gun owners will have to report their lost or stolen firearms within 48 hours of discovering they are missing.
- A buyer of a gun safe can receive a tax exemption for safes that cost $1,500 or less.
- The newly formed Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Grant Program will administer grants to six cities, including Roanoke, to assess community violence.
“Every year we lose more than one thousand Virginians to gun violence,” Northam said in a statement. “Thirty-two lost at Virginia Tech. Twelve people shot and killed at their workplace in Virginia Beach. A 9-year-old girl shot and killed at a cookout. A 3-year-old shot and killed right outside his home. And many more Virginians lost every day to tragedies that do not make headlines, but devastate families and communities, nonetheless. Today, this year, Virginia has said enough is enough.”
Democrats shot down numerous proposals to expand gun rights. They also defeated some other gun control measures like raising the sales tax on firearms to fund violence prevention programming as well as a proposal that would require the indoor gun range at the NRA’s headquarters to come under the control of the state government.
