Here’s where the Democratic presidential candidates stand on five key issues ahead of Super Tuesday.
While 14 Democratic presidential candidates qualified for Virginia’s March 3 primary, only six remain as Virginia joins 13 other states in voting on Super Tuesday.
The remaining candidates, in alphabetical order, are former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Here is a look at where the Democratic candidates stand on five key issues. For more details, click on the candidates’ websites.
College education
Biden: Proposes two years of tuition-free community college; doubling the maximum value of Pell grants to more than $12,000; changing the income-based repayment system for federal student loans to reduce required payments.
Bloomberg: Proposes making two-year public college tuition-free for all and making four-year public college tuition- and debt-free for the lowest-income students; doubling the maximum Pell grants; cutting the cap on student-loan payments by 50%; forgiving loans tax-free after 20 years.
Gabbard: Calls for eliminating tuition and fees at four-year public colleges and universities for families that make up to $125,000 a year; proposes eliminating tuition fees for community college.
Klobuchar: Proposes tuition-free one- and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications; doubling the maximum Pell grant to more than $12,000 per year and expanding eligibility to families making up to $100,000; simplifying the financial aid process and letting borrowers refinance student loans to lower rates.
Sanders: Proposes to make public colleges, universities and trade schools tuition-free, cancel $1.6 trillion in student debt over the next decade and let low-income students use Pell grants to cover books, housing and transportation.
Warren: Proposes to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt to help 95% of student loan borrowers; provide “universal tuition-free public two- and four-year college and technical school” and ban for-profit colleges from receiving federal aid.
Health care
Biden: Proposes to build on the Affordable Care Act and offer a public health insurance option like Medicare; offer middle-class families a “premium tax credit” to help them buy insurance on the individual marketplace; offer premium-free access to the public option to eligible people in 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid.
Bloomberg: Calls for creating a Medicare-like public option; expanding enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans, in part, by expanding subsidies; capping out-of-network hospital charges to bring prices down.
Gabbard: Calls for “a single-payer system where everyone contributes and is covered, and that will also allow individuals to access private insurance if they choose.”
Klobuchar: Proposes to add a nonprofit public option that allows people to buy “affordable health insurance coverage through Medicare or Medicaid”; improving the Affordable Care Act by expanding premium subsidies; creating a refundable tax credit to offset long-term care costs.
Sanders: Proposes a Medicare for all single-payer national health insurance program “to provide everyone in America with comprehensive health care coverage, free at the point of service.”
Warren: Proposes Medicare for All as a “long-term goal,” starting by allowing anyone over the age of 50 to opt in.
Taxes
Biden: Proposes to raise the highest personal rate from 37% to the pre-Trump level of 39.6%; increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%; tax capital gains as ordinary income for those with $1 million in income; impose a 15% minimum tax for corporations with $100 million in income.
Bloomberg: Proposes to restore the top individual rate to 39.6%; place a 5% surtax on incomes above $5 million a year; tax capital gains at the same rate as ordinary income for taxpayers above $1 million; raise the corporate tax rate to 28%.
Gabbard: Calls the Trump tax cuts “a failure”; backs higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for Medicare for All.
Klobuchar: Proposes to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%; impose a 30% minimum tax for people with incomes above $1 million; update the tax code to simplify withholding for self-employed “gig” workers.
Sanders: Proposes an annual “wealth tax” on people worth $32 million or more, ranging from 1% for a married couple with wealth of $32 million, to 8% on a married couple with wealth of more than $10 billion, with brackets halved for singles; scrap Trump’s business tax cuts, restoring the corporate rate to 35% from 21%.
Warren: Calls for a 2% tax on households worth between $50 million and $1 billion and a 6% tax on “every dollar of net worth above $1 billion”; proposes a 7% tax on every dollar of corporate profits above $100 million; calls for restoring 35% corporate tax rate.
Foreign policy
Biden: Proposes to “reinforce” democracy at home and to strengthen the coalition of democracies that stand with the U.S.; says he will restore “moral leadership” and “mobilize global action on global threats.”
Bloomberg: Proposes to protect Americans against new threats; invest in infrastructure, education and innovation as the basis of U.S. power; “reinvigorate” alliances with U.S. allies and partners.
Gabbard: Calls “regime change wars” wasteful; calls for withdrawing America from “ongoing conflict that achieves nothing and wastes so much.”
Klobuchar: Says she would renew American leadership, repair U.S. alliances, rejoin international agreements, “respond appropriately” to threats and challenges; and reassert American values.
Sanders: Says he would focus on democracy, human rights, diplomacy, peace and economic fairness; would “allow Congress to reassert its constitutional role in warmaking”; and would “follow the American people, who do not want endless war.”
Warren: Says the U.S. should “leverage all the tools of our national power, not just our military might” and that “endless wars” sap U.S. strength; says the U.S. must remain vigilant about terrorism threats, but “it’s time to bring our troops home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.