Here’s where the Democratic presidential candidates stand on five key issues ahead of Super Tuesday.

While 14 Democratic presidential candidates qualified for Virginia’s March 3 primary, only six remain as Virginia joins 13 other states in voting on Super Tuesday.

The remaining candidates, in alphabetical order, are former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Here is a look at where the Democratic candidates stand on five key issues. For more details, click on the candidates’ websites.

College education

Biden: Proposes two years of tuition-free community college; doubling the maximum value of Pell grants to more than $12,000; changing the income-based repayment system for federal student loans to reduce required payments.

Bloomberg: Proposes making two-year public college tuition-free for all and making four-year public college tuition- and debt-free for the lowest-income students; doubling the maximum Pell grants; cutting the cap on student-loan payments by 50%; forgiving loans tax-free after 20 years.

Gabbard: Calls for eliminating tuition and fees at four-year public colleges and universities for families that make up to $125,000 a year; proposes eliminating tuition fees for community college.

Klobuchar: Proposes tuition-free one- and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications; doubling the maximum Pell grant to more than $12,000 per year and expanding eligibility to families making up to $100,000; simplifying the financial aid process and letting borrowers refinance student loans to lower rates.

Sanders: Proposes to make public colleges, universities and trade schools tuition-free, cancel $1.6 trillion in student debt over the next decade and let low-income students use Pell grants to cover books, housing and transportation.

Warren: Proposes to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt to help 95% of student loan borrowers; provide “universal tuition-free public two- and four-year college and technical school” and ban for-profit colleges from receiving federal aid.

Health care

Biden: Proposes to build on the Affordable Care Act and offer a public health insurance option like Medicare; offer middle-class families a “premium tax credit” to help them buy insurance on the individual marketplace; offer premium-free access to the public option to eligible people in 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

Bloomberg: Calls for creating a Medicare-like public option; expanding enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans, in part, by expanding subsidies; capping out-of-network hospital charges to bring prices down.

Gabbard: Calls for “a single-payer system where everyone contributes and is covered, and that will also allow individuals to access private insurance if they choose.”

Klobuchar: Proposes to add a nonprofit public option that allows people to buy “affordable health insurance coverage through Medicare or Medicaid”; improving the Affordable Care Act by expanding premium subsidies; creating a refundable tax credit to offset long-term care costs.

Sanders: Proposes a Medicare for all single-payer national health insurance program “to provide everyone in America with comprehensive health care coverage, free at the point of service.”

Warren: Proposes Medicare for All as a “long-term goal,” starting by allowing anyone over the age of 50 to opt in.

Taxes

Biden: Proposes to raise the highest personal rate from 37% to the pre-Trump level of 39.6%; increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%; tax capital gains as ordinary income for those with $1 million in income; impose a 15% minimum tax for corporations with $100 million in income.

Bloomberg: Proposes to restore the top individual rate to 39.6%; place a 5% surtax on incomes above $5 million a year; tax capital gains at the same rate as ordinary income for taxpayers above $1 million; raise the corporate tax rate to 28%.

Gabbard: Calls the Trump tax cuts “a failure”; backs higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for Medicare for All.

Klobuchar: Proposes to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%; impose a 30% minimum tax for people with incomes above $1 million; update the tax code to simplify withholding for self-employed “gig” workers.

Sanders: Proposes an annual “wealth tax” on people worth $32 million or more, ranging from 1% for a married couple with wealth of $32 million, to 8% on a married couple with wealth of more than $10 billion, with brackets halved for singles; scrap Trump’s business tax cuts, restoring the corporate rate to 35% from 21%.

Warren: Calls for a 2% tax on households worth between $50 million and $1 billion and a 6% tax on “every dollar of net worth above $1 billion”; proposes a 7% tax on every dollar of corporate profits above $100 million; calls for restoring 35% corporate tax rate.

Foreign policy

Biden: Proposes to “reinforce” democracy at home and to strengthen the coalition of democracies that stand with the U.S.; says he will restore “moral leadership” and “mobilize global action on global threats.”

Bloomberg: Proposes to protect Americans against new threats; invest in infrastructure, education and innovation as the basis of U.S. power; “reinvigorate” alliances with U.S. allies and partners.

Gabbard: Calls “regime change wars” wasteful; calls for withdrawing America from “ongoing conflict that achieves nothing and wastes so much.”

Klobuchar: Says she would renew American leadership, repair U.S. alliances, rejoin international agreements, “respond appropriately” to threats and challenges; and reassert American values.

Sanders: Says he would focus on democracy, human rights, diplomacy, peace and economic fairness; would “allow Congress to reassert its constitutional role in warmaking”; and would “follow the American people, who do not want endless war.”

Warren: Says the U.S. should “leverage all the tools of our national power, not just our military might” and that “endless wars” sap U.S. strength; says the U.S. must remain vigilant about terrorism threats, but “it’s time to bring our troops home.”

Recommended for you

Load comments