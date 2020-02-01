RICHMOND — Members of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Cabinet and government agency heads could get a raise this year.
Meanwhile, as the House and Senate money committees work on the two-year budget, they’re still trying to figure out if they can provide general raises for state employees.
“We’re going to try to do that,” Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, said about the state employees. “It’s a priority. We are really going to try.”
The Cabinet members and chief of staff make salaries that range from $172,000 to $175,980. Their raises would be between 2.7% to 4.9%.
Under the proposed budget, for example, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne would go from making $175,980 to $184,887 this July. Chief of Staff Clark Mercer would see a pay increase from $175,000 to $183,859.
The secretaries of administration, agriculture and forestry, commerce and trade, commonwealth, education, health and human resources, natural resources, transportation and veterans and defense affairs all make $172,000. The secretary of public safety and homeland security makes $173,903.
More than five dozen other agency heads such as the commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, director of the Department of Environmental Quality and executive director of the Virginia Lottery, could also get pay bumps.
A Northam spokeswoman said the proposed raises would bring the Cabinet members and agency heads in line with raises given last year to state employees, who received combination of raises and merit pay that totaled as much as 5% at the beginning of this fiscal year in July.
“During the last budget cycle, these ‘scheduled employees’ were exempt from the raises that everyone else in state government received,” spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said of the Cabinet members and agency heads.
The Republican-controlled Senate denied raises to the Cabinet members and agency heads last year. The budget last year provided for 2.75% for across-the-board raises and up to 2.25% in merit pay.
The House voted in April to adopt Northam’s recommendation that they become eligible for merit pay increases, but the Senate voted against it on a party-line vote.
“They were left out last year,” Howell said. “I think that was a mistake, so this would correct that.”
The proposed budget includes numerous other raises.
The budget proposes a 3% pay raise for teachers in the second year of the budget. Teachers and local public education officials have been vocal that the pay increase is not enough to adequately bring the salaries up to the national average.
Virginia teachers are paid about $8,000 less than the national average.
There’s also money included for pay raises for correctional officers as well as money addressing salary equity issues for regional jail officers and circuit court clerks.
