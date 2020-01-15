RICHMOND — As thousands of gun rights advocates and other armed groups prepare to rally at the Capitol next week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he’s declaring a temporary state of emergency to ban all weapons from Capitol Square.
"We have received credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies that there are groups with malicious plans for the rally that is planned for Monday," Northam said at a news conference.
Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — is the traditional day people come to lobby legislators at the Capitol. The issue that has dominated this session is gun control, which newly empowered Democrats have promised to enact this year.
Northam said law enforcement officials have heard reports of "out-of-state militia groups and hate groups planning to travel from across the country to disrupt our democratic process with acts of violence.”
“They’re not going to peacefully protest, they’re coming to intimidate and cause harm,” said Northam, flanked by Virginia State Police, Capitol Police and Richmond police officials.
The state of emergency begins at 5 p.m. Friday and will last through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, the Capitol grounds will be open until 5 p.m. Law enforcement will set up barricades around Capitol grounds, and establish one entrance at East Grace Street and Ninth Street. Law enforcement will search and scan people for weapons.
Ninth Street between East Broad Street and East Cary Street and East Main Street between 14th Street and Eighth Street will be closed to traffic.
“I have the authority as your governor to do this,” Northam said.
In a statement, however, Senate Republicans said they were “not confident” Northam had the authority to ban firearms on Capitol Square.
The move comes after Democrats last week voted to prohibit the public as well as lawmakers from carrying firearms in the Capitol building and nearby Pocahontas building, which houses the lawmakers’ offices. The majority-Democrat Rules Committees approved the policy in the face of protest from Republican legislators.
The previous policy allowed for gun owners with a concealed carry permit to carry firearms in those buildings.
Republicans acknowledged the concerns of law enforcement, but they felt the firearms ban would “heighten” tensions and discourage law-abiding gun owners wishing to meet with legislators from coming to Richmond.
“This year’s expanded presence is in response to the numerous pieces of legislation that would roll back Virginians’ Second Amendment rights," Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, said in a statement. "Second Amendment Lobby Day has occurred without incident for as long as I’ve been a member of the General Assembly. Precautions against potential agitators are appropriate, but Virginians should be made to feel welcome at their Capitol, not unwanted."
The National Rifle Association encouraged people to come to Richmond earlier this week, when the Senate Judiciary Committee took up a batch of gun control bills. There were no incidents that day.
“That’s what peaceful a event look like,” Northam said. “I thank the NRA for hosting a peaceful event.”
Northam called on the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a pro-gun group to the right of the NRA, to follow the NRA’s example.
The group has been leading the charge in establishing Second Amendment sanctuaries across Virginia. It’s organizing for a major showing of gun rights activists in Richmond on Monday.
Gun shops and other groups also have organized for people to come to Richmond.
Rhetoric around the issue has been intense, with threats of violence and gun rights advocates calling local government leaders “traitors.” Northam has publicly addressed misinformation and conspiracies spawning from gun control proposals.
“Hate, intimidation and violence have no place here,” Northam said.
Law enforcement said people should be prepared for long lines, large crowds, limited access to food and restrooms. They also said to expect heavy police presence. People can sign up for news alerts from Capitol Police during the temporary state of emergency at www.dcp.virginia.gov.
“Violence will not be tolerated," Virginia State Police Col. Gary Settle said. "If that is your group or your intention on Monday, then you are not welcome.”
Go Ralph! Now .;.. about the right-to-work laws ...
Sorry, rabid right-wing gun nuts, this one is on you. Heck, there's a poster right here on RT who claims there are thousands of militias with target lists of judges, politicians and those deemed insufficiently right wing. Given the thousands of threats, banning weapons, shields, etc. from the square makes sense.
I think this is a smart and prudent move by Gov Northam. These groups have demonstrated a long history of either supporting violence against anyone who thinks differently, or have actually COMMITTED violence against those who want and support safer communities and reasonable gun regulations. This is still a democracy and elections have consequences. Democrats and progressives voted for candidates who very much want to try to curb gun violence in the Commonwealth and change or eliminate some laws that make it too easy to obtain guns. And there were more of us who felt that way than those who didn't. We won. The Republicans and conservatives had chance after chance after chance over the past two decades to do something, anything! - but were too feckless, dishonest and in thrall of the NRA. I suppose it's long past time for hope for any insight on the part of the pro-unlimited-gun-rights howlers to see the blinding irony of opposing their fellow citizens, who are (rightly) fearful of unhinged people unleashing random gun violence, by stating things like, "there great sight angles from certain buildings near Capitol Square."
In essence, "You're going to shoot me . . . because I'd like you to not shoot me?!"
Does this gun ban include the state police?
Hmm... I wonder if this ban will stop a criminal that is intent on committing a crime on capitol grounds with a firearm? Would a "No Gun Zone" sign even really slow them down?
Joel, you could not possibly be from Southwest VA. If you were, you'd know that you're surrounded by the most freedom loving Red-Blooded American Patriots in the entire country, almost all of whom are avid firearm enthusiasts, and almost none of whom are criminals. The type of people you rely on to grow your food, protect you, and work hard to give you all the free stuff that pathologically-lazy leftists demand on a daily basis.
I realize that you think a bunch of govt-nipple-suckling randos who invaded Northern VA constitute "Virginians"; but they don't. They're just worthless fed bureaucrats who are do nothing of merit during the workday, but do all they can to ruin the state and country as an avocation. They have no more in common with real Virginians than you and your myriad Low-T commie brethren...but I digress.
The people who will lobby the legislators and the Gov next week want nothing more than to be left alone. They have the support of Law Enforcement, the VA National Guard, and every liberty-loving citizen of the Commonwealth. All we want are our Constitutional rights and our sacrosanct God-Given right to self-defense to be preserved.
You should get out of your govt subsidized dwelling and go meet these folks instead of defaming them with predictably trite low-brow silliness...but you won't, as that requires effort and effort is anathema to every fiber of your being.
