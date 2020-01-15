Virginia Gun Ban

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, gestures as he delivers his State of the Commonwealth address as House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, right, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, left, listen before a joint session of the Virginia Assembly at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam plans to declare a temporary emergency Wednesday, Jan. 15, banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

 Steve Helber

RICHMOND ⁠— As thousands of gun rights advocates and other armed groups prepare to rally outside the Capitol next week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he’s declaring a temporary state of emergency to ban all weapons from Capitol Square.

“Hate, intimidation and violence have no place here,” Northam said at a news conference Wednesday.

Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — is the traditional day people come to lobby legislators at the Capitol. The issue that has dominated this session is gun control, which Democrats have promised to enact this year.

The state of emergency begins at 5 p.m. Friday and will last through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Northam said law enforcement is aware of numerous credible threats from militia and out-of-state groups.

“They’re not going to peacefully protest, they’re coming to intimidate and cause harm,” Northam said.

During the state of emergency, law enforcement will set up barricades around Capitol grounds, and establish one entrance. Law enforcement will search people for weapons.

“I have the authority as your governor to do this,” Northam said.

The move comes after Democrats last week voted to prohibit the public as well as lawmakers from carrying firearms in the Capitol building and nearby Pocahontas building, which houses the lawmakers’ offices. The majority-Democrat Rules Committees approved the policy in the face of protest from Republican legislators.

The previous policy allowed for gun owners with a concealed carry permit to carry firearms in those buildings.

The NRA encouraged people to come to Richmond earlier this week, when the Senate Judiciary Committee took up a batch of gun control bills. There were no incidents that day.

“That’s what peaceful events look like,” Northam said. “I thank the NRA for hosting a peaceful event.”

Northam called on the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a pro-gun group to the right of the NRA, to follow the NRA’s example.

The group has been leading the charge in establishing Second Amendment sanctuaries across Virginia. It's organizing for a major showing of gun rights activists in Richmond on Monday.

Rhetoric around the issue has been intense, with threats of violence and calling local government leaders “traitors.”

“Violence will not be tolerated," Virginia State Police Col. Gary Settle said. "If that is your group or your intention on Monday, then you are not welcome.”

This breaking news item will be updated.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments