RICHMOND — As thousands of gun rights advocates and other armed groups prepare to rally outside the Capitol next week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he’s declaring a temporary state of emergency to ban all weapons from Capitol Square.
“Hate, intimidation and violence have no place here,” Northam said at a news conference Wednesday.
Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — is the traditional day people come to lobby legislators at the Capitol. The issue that has dominated this session is gun control, which Democrats have promised to enact this year.
The state of emergency begins at 5 p.m. Friday and will last through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Northam said law enforcement is aware of numerous credible threats from militia and out-of-state groups.
“They’re not going to peacefully protest, they’re coming to intimidate and cause harm,” Northam said.
During the state of emergency, law enforcement will set up barricades around Capitol grounds, and establish one entrance. Law enforcement will search people for weapons.
“I have the authority as your governor to do this,” Northam said.
The move comes after Democrats last week voted to prohibit the public as well as lawmakers from carrying firearms in the Capitol building and nearby Pocahontas building, which houses the lawmakers’ offices. The majority-Democrat Rules Committees approved the policy in the face of protest from Republican legislators.
The previous policy allowed for gun owners with a concealed carry permit to carry firearms in those buildings.
The NRA encouraged people to come to Richmond earlier this week, when the Senate Judiciary Committee took up a batch of gun control bills. There were no incidents that day.
“That’s what peaceful events look like,” Northam said. “I thank the NRA for hosting a peaceful event.”
Northam called on the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a pro-gun group to the right of the NRA, to follow the NRA’s example.
The group has been leading the charge in establishing Second Amendment sanctuaries across Virginia. It's organizing for a major showing of gun rights activists in Richmond on Monday.
Rhetoric around the issue has been intense, with threats of violence and calling local government leaders “traitors.”
“Violence will not be tolerated," Virginia State Police Col. Gary Settle said. "If that is your group or your intention on Monday, then you are not welcome.”
This breaking news item will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Go Ralph! Now .;.. about the right-to-work laws ...
Sorry, rabid right-wing gun nuts, this one is on you. Heck, there's a poster right here on RT who claims there are thousands of militias with target lists of judges, politicians and those deemed insufficiently right wing. Given the thousands of threats, banning weapons, shields, etc. from the square makes sense.
I think this is a smart and prudent move by Gov Northam. These groups have demonstrated a long history of either supporting violence against anyone who thinks differently, or have actually COMMITTED violence against those who want and support safer communities and reasonable gun regulations. This is still a democracy and elections have consequences. Democrats and progressives voted for candidates who very much want to try to curb gun violence in the Commonwealth and change or eliminate some laws that make it too easy to obtain guns. And there were more of us who felt that way than those who didn't. We won. The Republicans and conservatives had chance after chance after chance over the past two decades to do something, anything! - but were too feckless, dishonest and in thrall of the NRA. I suppose it's long past time for hope for any insight on the part of the pro-unlimited-gun-rights howlers to see the blinding irony of opposing their fellow citizens, who are (rightly) fearful of unhinged people unleashing random gun violence, by stating things like, "there great sight angles from certain buildings near Capitol Square."
In essence, "You're going to shoot me . . . because I'd like you to not shoot me?!"
Does this gun ban include the state police?
Hmm... I wonder if this ban will stop a criminal that is intent on committing a crime on capitol grounds with a firearm? Would a "No Gun Zone" sign even really slow them down?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.