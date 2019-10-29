Gerald Baliles, a former Virginia governor who was a native of Patrick County, died Tuesday at the age of 79, after entering a palliative care program for cancer last month.
Baliles, a Democrat, led the state from 1986 to 1990 after serving in the House of Delegates and as attorney general. He was part of a history making 1985 statewide ticket with Douglas Wilder, an African American, elected as lieutenant governor, and Mary Sue Terry, elected as attorney general.
Baliles died early Tuesday surrounded by his family, according to a statement issued by Gov. Ralph Northam's office.
"As the 65th Governor of Virginia, he understood and valued the role government can play in improving citizens’ lives. He transformed Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, signed Virginia into the Chesapeake Bay agreement under which we still operate today, and focused on expanding access to higher education, among many other accomplishments," Northam said in a news release.
“Governor Baliles fought for rural Virginians, promoted civil discourse, and was the epitome of a true public servant.
“While his accomplishments in office were, and remain, impressive, I will miss him for the kind ear and the sound advice he was always willing to give to me," Northam said.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, also a former Virginia governor, called Baliles a good friend who will be missed by all. “In his four years as Governor, Gerald Baliles was a steady hand steering the Commonwealth, making important investments in transportation that Virginians are still benefiting from today," Warner said in a news release.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
This breaking news item will be updated.
