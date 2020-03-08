RICHMOND — Virginia’s General Assembly passed legislation to raise the minimum wage to $12 over the next three years.
The compromise between the House of Delegates and Senate to increase the minimum wage sealed another major accomplishment for newly empowered Democrats, who campaigned on raising the minimum wage.
“This is a great day for working people in Virginia,” said Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton. “For the very first time in over 11 years, we are poised to give Virginia minimum wage workers a raise. And they have earned it.”
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the minimum wage will increase from $7.25 to $9.50. A year later, it’ll go to $11. And then in Jan. 1, 2023, it’ll rise to $12.
“This legislation is for so many people who feel invisible in our economy but are essential to our success,” Ward said. “This legislation says at long last, we value you.”
The final legislation didn’t include an immediate plan to break the commonwealth down into regions to apply different minimum wages, something Republicans begged their Democratic colleagues to adopt out of fear that small businesses in rural regions couldn’t endure a higher minimum wage.
“The economies of the regions in Virginia are extraordinarily different,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico.
The House’s original proposal would increase the wage to $15 by 2025, at which point annual increases would be linked to inflation.
The Senate presented a bill that would gradually increase the minimum wage and create a regional system based on median family incomes for future raises.
Under the legislation that passed, beginning in 2022, Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development, Economic Development Partnership Authority and Employment Commission will conduct a study about the effects of the minimum wage and also consider whether a regional approach would be useful and how it would be done.
Before the minimum wage could go any higher, during the General Assembly’s 2024 legislative session, lawmakers would have to pass the legislation again.
If approved again, the minimum wage would increase to $13.50 in 2025 and then $15 in 2026. From there, it would be linked to inflation.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, who pushed for the regional system, said he didn’t favor the final proposal, but he thanked his colleagues for building in safeguards so the commonwealth proceeds with caution.
The legislation eliminates code that exempts employers from paying minimum wage to domestic workers, home health care workers, pieceworkers and people with disabilities.
It keeps other exemptions, like agricultural workers and temporary foreign workers.
The legislation passed the House and Senate on party line votes.
“There is a perception from people who have never run a business that business owners never want to take care of their employees, that business owners are always looking to put down the worker,” said Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, the owner of a franchise of Home Instead Senior Care.
He said minimum wage jobs were intended for high school students scooping ice cream and college students looking to make extra spending money.
“Minimum wage jobs were never intended to be the jobs that provide for your family,” Head said. “It was supposed to be an entry level and a starting point.”
He said businesses are already beginning to find ways to hire fewer people, like using kiosks at fast-food restaurants to reduce the number of cashiers.
He said he walked into a Kroger recently and saw a robot sweeping the floor.
“You’re giving a 31% raise in one shot,” Head said.
The House Democrats cheered on the floor.
