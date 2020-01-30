RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed several pieces of gun-control legislation, but some of the measures face an uncertain future in the more conservative Senate.
The Democrat-led House approved seven gun measures Thursday, largely along party lines. The legislation will now go to the Senate for a vote, which has already passed its version of some of the measures but has shown signs that others may not survive. Both chambers are controlled by Democrats, but the Senate is the more conservative of the two chambers on gun issues.
The new Democratic majority’s gun-control agenda has sparked backlash. Last week, tens of thousands of guns-rights activists from around the country flooded Richmond.
Republicans said Democrats are rushing legislation without thinking through unintended consequences, and law-abiding gun owners will be unfairly penalized.
Both chambers will hash out differences between their respective gun-control measures in coming weeks. The proposed bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month; universal background checks on gun purchases; a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others, and a ban on so-called assault weapons.
Panel backs domestic violence housing bill
A subcommittee of the House General Laws Committee backed a bill from Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, to help victims of domestic violence who struggle to find housing.
House Bill 99 is intended to prevent victims of domestic violence from being discriminated against when searching for housing.
Kiesha Preston, of Roanoke, shared her story of leaving an abuser and struggling to find housing because her credit was ruined from staying in the relationship.
“My credit has been trashed, and because of that landlords turned me away,” she said.
Financial abuse is common in domestic violence situations. Sometimes victims aren’t allowed to have jobs, and if they do, they don’t have control over their income. Other economic abuses include forcing victims to take on debt or finance expensive items.
“There are lots of challenges domestic violence victims have to navigate, but finding housing shouldn’t be one of them,” Preston said.
The Committee’s Housing and Consumer Protection Subcommittee voted 7-0 to advance the bill to the full committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.