RICHMOND — A transportation package is navigating its way through the legislative process.
The General Assembly’s House Transportation Committee voted 12-6 on Tuesday to advance legislation, backed by the Northam administration, that would raise gas taxes by 12 cents per gallon over three years.
The bill now heads to the House Finance Committee. A Senate version has not been considered yet.
Originally, the legislation called for the elimination of the annual vehicle safety inspections. There are no definitive studies proving that inspections improve safety.
The proposal didn’t have broad support from auto dealer and law enforcement groups, which argued they believed inspections did ensure there are safer vehicles on the road.
The legislation now proposes inspections every other year.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, why are Virginians paying the $20 fee to have an inspection if studies show they don't improve safety.
“We’re forcing them to spend money on a program that doesn’t fulfill its goals,” he said.
Deputy Transportation Secretary Nick Donahue said dropping the inspections from every year to every other year was a “compromise.”
Tobacco commission bill dies
It’s not hard to find a legislator outside of Southwest or Southside Virginia who complains about the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
The tobacco commission was created two decades ago to spend Virginia’s portion of the national tobacco settlement, and it doles out money for projects designed to benefit 41 economically depressed localities in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Legislators criticize the commission when it doesn’t wisely spend the money, and they'd like to see the money used statewide. Periodically, they file legislation to try and tap into the pool of money.
Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, introduced SB 1053 to allow the tobacco commission to spend money on broadband in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck — regions on the opposite part of the state.
“We’re just trying to get equity for all of Virginia,” McDougle told the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, who serves on the tobacco commission, pushed back against McDougle’s bill, pointing out the commission was established to spend the funds on tobacco-dependent localities.
“This is basically stealing from other counties,” Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, said of McDougle’s proposal. “It’s just not right.”
The committee voted to defeat the bill 9-3, with two abstentions.
House passes abortion rights bill
The House voted 52-45 to roll back abortion restrictions Republicans put in place over the past two decades.
The bill would repeal a requirement for women to receive an ultrasound, and scrap laws that mandate that women who are seeking an abortion wait 24 hours and undergo counseling. The changes also would expand the categories of health professionals who can perform abortions.
Prior to the vote, Republicans displayed “Life is Beautiful” signs on their desks, and two women spoke out in opposition to the bill.
Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, said the Democrats have been interested in highlighting women this session, which includes electing the first woman speaker of the House, first woman House clerk and first woman majority leader. The Democrats clapped.
Then Byron said, “Today we are moving beyond milestones and symbolic gestures.”
