RICHMOND — It’s been a long journey, but Sen. David Suetterlein’s bill to raise the reckless driving threshold has passed the legislature.
It the fifth year that Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, has sponsored this measure, which would increase from 80 to 85 mph the threshold for reckless driving in areas of Virginia where a 70 mph limit is posted. The House of Delegates passed his Senate Bill 63 on 85-14 vote, and the Senate passed it 25-14.
Both chambers also passed a companion bill from Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax. Both bills head to the governor’s desk.
Under Virginia’s driving laws, reckless driving is 20 mph over the speed limit. What Suetterlein is trying to address is more of an issue on the interstates, where speed limits may be set at 70 mph. So going 11 mph over is considered a reckless driving offense.
If a police officer clocks a driver going over 80 mph in Virginia, that person faces a misdemeanor charge that can carry up to a year in jail or a $2,500 fine. While offenders may not get thrown behind bars, and judges will reduce the charge, drivers may hire lawyers because of the possible punishment.
“For too long, Virginia has had overly punitive punishments for going 11 miles over the speed limit on certain highways,” Suetterlein said.
In past years, Suetterlein’s bill passed the Senate, but died in a House subcommittee dealing with criminal matters. The subcommittee is now controlled by Democrats, although a handful of Democrats opposed to Suetterlein’s proposal continue to vote against it this year.
“In the past, a very small group of opposition had been able to thwart the bill,” Suetterlein said.
Youth and gang violence bill passes
Both chambers unanimously passed a bill from Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, that will provide funding to address youth and violence prevention in urban areas in Virginia.
The newly formed Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Grant Program will administer grants to six cities, including Roanoke, to assess community violence. The cities can receive $25,000.
The Department of Criminal Justice Services oversees the fund and program.
Ranked-choice voting passes
A bill from Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, to allow for ranked-choice voting in local elections is headed to the governor.
Ranked-choice voting is used in a few other counties. It allows voters to choose candidates in the order of their preference and is meant to produce a winner who most pleases the most people.
Voters rank the candidates on the ballot in their order of preference. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, they win the race. If not, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated, and the second-choice votes of voters who preferred the eliminated candidate are allocated to those who remain in the race. This process continues until one candidate has a majority.
Hudson’s HB 1103 allows localities to use this method for the election of local governing boards if they choose to do so. The law wouldn’t take effect until July 2021.
Virginia to create state-based exchange
Virginia is on its way to transitioning from the federal health insurance exchange to the state’s own online marketplace.
The Northam administration says the state can run the insurance market better than the federal government, leading to improved access and affordable insurance for Virginians.
The legislation is on its way to the governor’s desk. If the governor signs the bills, the state-based exchange would become operational for enrollment in plans that take effect in 2023.
