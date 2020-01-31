RICHMOND — Why would a legislator file a bill to do something he doesn’t want done?
Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg introduced a bill at the start of the General Assembly session calling for the removal of the statue of former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd from Capitol Square.
But Walker said Friday he doesn’t actually want any statues removed from Capitol Square.
“The reason I put that in was more of a political reason,” Walker said.
Gov. Ralph Northam made remarks about his support for allowing local governments the ability to remove Confederate monuments as well as creating a commission to recommend a replacement of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that Virginia contributed to the U.S. Capitol grounds.
With all of the talk about taking down statues, Walker decided to file his bill about Byrd. He acknowledged it was more tit-for-tat rather than about a statue memorializing Byrd, who is well-known for his painful role in Virginia’s history. Byrd is considered the architect of Massive Resistance, a set of policies that aggressively pushed back against racial integration of public schools following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
“If we’re going to do this, then I’m going to request to remove the Harry Byrd statue,” Walker said. “He was a Democrat and advocated for Massive Resistance.”
Quite a few Democrats looked forward to voting for Walker’s bill.
“I’d love to vote for the bill,” Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, said.
Walker didn’t want the Byrd statue taken down, so he requested that it no longer be considered by the legislature.
“I think history is very important, whether it’s good, bad or ugly,” Walker said. “I was not willing to allow the governor to have the opportunity to remove statues.”
On Friday, the Democrat-controlled House Rules Committee rejected his request and asked that he come before the committee at a later date to explain why he wanted to scrap his bill.
“I thought he was serious and had a reason for taking the statue down, and so he put in a bill in good faith,” said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, who asked that Walker come and speak to his request.
Herring, who is black, said she looked forward to voting for the bill.
“I walk by the statue of him and think, ‘This is ridiculous,’” she said.
After making the decision on Walker’s bill, the committee turned to advancing a batch of bills dealing with repealing discriminatory language and segregation policies from the Virginia code.
Tax exemptions for gun safes
A subcommittee of the House Finance Committee backed a proposal to provide a tax exemption for gun safes that cost $1,500 or less.
The proposal, introduced by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, is one of the few gun-related bills that has the support of both the gun control and gun rights groups. This is the second year that Filler-Corn has introduced this legislation.
“What this bill would do is promote gun safety ownership by incentivizing it rather than penalizing it,” Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, said.
The bill advanced from the subcommittee to the full Finance Committee on a 5-1 bipartisan vote.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, asked that his bill that would boost the sales tax by 15% on firearms and ammunition not be taken up this year. The money would have been put into a fund to support violence prevention programs.
Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, filed a similar bill, and the committee voted to have it considered next year. Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax said the proposal did not rise to the top of the list of many gun violence bills filed this session, and it deserved more scrutiny.
