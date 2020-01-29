RICHMOND — Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, issued a statement Wednesday night about an incident over the weekend in which police stopped him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
“Unfortunately, this past weekend, I made a grave mistake that rightfully has some of you questioning my judgement,” he wrote.
Police stopped him on the U.S. 460 Bypass in Christiansburg about 2 a.m. Sunday. Hurst blew a .085% blood-alcohol content, a result above the .08% legal limit in Virginia, in a field breath test that would not have been admissible in court, town officials said. Hurst passed other sobriety tests and was released without charge.
The town released dash-cam video of the traffic stop Wednesday, which shows Hurst complying with the officer’s instructions for field sobriety tests.
Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said Wednesday she didn’t think Hurst could have been charged because of a provision of the Virginia Constitution that grants legislators immunity from arrest when the General Assembly is in session.
Hurst said that while it may be true he couldn’t be charged, “I don’t agree that I should be immune from prosecution when warranted. I never avoid responsibility and accept the consequences of my actions. I am not above the law.
“This experience has humbled me in a profound way, particularly hearing from so many who have been personally impacted by losing loved ones to drunk driving. While I knew the dangers of drinking and driving ahead of time, I displayed poor judgement and made a mistake. ... To those I have let down, I am deeply sorry.”
Fairfax breaks Senate tie on abortion related bill
The Virginia Senate passed a bill undoing restrictions on abortion put in place when the legislature was under the control of Republicans.
The new Democratic majority voted Wednesday to eliminate requirements that included a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well as a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.
SB 733 would also allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform abortions.
The Democrat-controlled House of Delegates passed its version of the bill Tuesday. Gov. Ralph Northam supports the legislation.
Two Democrats broke from their party to vote against the legislation: Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. In the Senate, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the 20-20 tie vote.
The votes in both chambers took place after lengthy debates. Republicans argued the legislation prevented women from obtaining enough information ahead of a major decision. Democrats said current laws create too many hurdles for women to get abortions.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, shed tears as he told a story about the complications that arose when his wife was pregnant with their fourth child in 2014.
He said the doctor suggested his wife get an abortion because her life was at risk. His wife gave birth to a girl, who later died.
“Don’t tell me that’s not a human being worth fighting for,” Stanley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.