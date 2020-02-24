RICHMOND — Legislation to raise Virginia’s felony larceny threshold is headed to the governor’s desk.
The House of Delegates and Senate have both passed bills to increase the minimum for felony theft from $500 to $1,000. The measure is one of Gov. Ralph Northam’s criminal justice reform priorities this session.
Raising it to $1,000 brings Virginia in line with what most other states.
Virginia raised the threshold two years ago from $200 — one of the lowest in the country — to $500. It happened because Northam, a Democrat, struck a deal with Republicans to pass the bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County. It marked the first increase since 1980.
Tough-on-crime Republicans blocked efforts to raise the threshold for years. However, there are lots of Republicans interested in criminal justice reform, and many of them come at the issue with the mindset of being fiscally smart about dealing with crime. Many of them supported the last increase.
Only a few Republicans voted for the increase this year, including Suetterlein, who said it should have been raised higher last time.
Retail groups that have long opposed raising the minimum spoke out against the legislation.
Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran said the Department of Criminal Justice Services studied the issue and said the number of retail thefts has fallen since the threshold was changed.
Needle exchanges can continue
Legislation is on its way to governor’s desk that will allow for the continued operation of harm reduction programs, which fight the spread of infectious diseases brought on by the opioid crisis.
When Virginia enacted a law in 2017 that authorized harm reduction programs, it came with a sunset clause, meaning the law would expire in June 2020. These programs offer various services, including testing for diseases, swapping dirty needles for clean ones and providing information about addiction services.
Both chambers passed bills from Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, to eliminate that sunset.
The House and Senate also passed a bill from Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, which would loosen the parameters for organizations to run needle exchanges. The bill would allow any locality to operate a program, not just the 55 approved by the Health Department. The bill also strips some of the current requirements that organizations must meet to get approval from the Health Department to operate a needle exchange.
Domestic violence bill heads to governor
The House and Senate have passed a bill to help domestic violence victims who are seeking housing.
The bill from Rasoul is inspired by a Roanoke woman’s experience of leaving an abusive relationship and struggling to find housing because of her damaged credit history.
The bill directs landlords to consider various documents that demonstrate that a rental applicant was a domestic violence victim, and that the situation contributed to the person’s low credit score. If the landlord does not do this, the applicant can recover damages, such as the application fee.
The bill heads to the governor, who can sign it, veto it or change it and send it back to the legislature.
Lockdown drills notice
Both chambers have passed a bill from Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, requiring that every public school in Virginia give parents at least 24 hours’ notice before conducting a lockdown drill.
This types of training has become increasingly common in response to deadly school shootings.
School safety experts say lockdown drills are necessary in order to be prepared for a potential threat, but childhood trauma experts say they can be psychologically distressing.
The bill will go to the governor.
