Virginia Democrats, having passed the Equal Rights Amendment and slapped down gun rights legislation, are turning their attention to easing restrictions on getting or performing abortions in the commonwealth.
The effort, launched on the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide, is part of the Democrats’ bid to overturn state laws that have frustrated them for decades, now that the party has control of both houses and the governor’s mansion for the first time in 26 years. By one advocacy group’s measure, more than 170 proposals to limit abortion and contraception have been heard in the commonwealth since 2008.
Opposition geared up even before the Virginia Pro-Choice Coalition’s morning announcement about the effort. The Family Foundation, a conservative and faith-based lobby in Richmond, urged its supporters in an email to contact legislators ahead of a Wednesday afternoon committee hearing for two of the bills.
The Democrats, led by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria and Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, want to remove a number of abortion restrictions that they say are medically unnecessary and burdensome.
“We know this is just one step in unraveling decades of anti-woman legislation,” McClellan said. “If there was ever a time to respect woman’s autonomy, that time is now. “
Advanced practice medical professionals, such as nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives, would be able to perform first-trimester abortions under the bill. No longer would women have to review what abortion rights activists call biased materials, decide whether to listen to the fetus’ heartbeat or view an ultrasound image before the procedure. The requirement for an ultrasound and a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion would be eliminated.
Republicans, unable to ban abortion, in 2011 passed targeted regulation of abortion providers laws, which require clinics performing more than a few abortions per month to meet hospital-level standards for their building. The Democrats want to undo those laws.
Another set of bills would require all health insurance plans to cover the costs of services, drugs, devices and procedures related to reproductive health.
The bill “will remove political interference between a woman and her doctor,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, the chief co-sponsor of Senate Bill 733. “We are going to say goodbye to treating abortion providers differently from other health care providers. ... The bottom line here is once a woman decides to have an abortion, it should be safe, it should be affordable, it should be free of punishment or judgment.”
Boysko said she is optimistic that Democrats will be able to pass the bills this year because “women in Virginia are demanding it.” The message of the November elections was clear, she added.
A Quinnipiac University poll in 2018 reported that 24% of Virginians said abortion should be legal in all cases, and 40 % said it should be legal in most cases.
“Due to the new conservative makeup of the Supreme Court, we can no longer rely on the court to protect our own rights and freedoms,” said Tarina Keene, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia. “If Roe is overturned, we need to be a safe haven in Virginia, because West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina are preparing to outlaw abortion.”
