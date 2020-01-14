Virginia House panel advances ERA for full floor vote

In this Jan. 8 file photo, Equal Rights Amendment supporters demonstrate outside Virginia State Capitol in Richmond. Virginia moved a step closer to ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment on Tuesday even as the measure's future nationally remains in doubt. A House committee approved a resolution to ratify the gender equality measure, which advocates hope will become the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

 Associated Press | File 2020

RICHMOND — A Virginia House of Delegates committee controlled by Democrats advanced the Equal Rights Amendment on Tuesday, clearing a hurdle that had allowed Republicans to prevent the state from ratifying the amendment last year.

A resolution ratifying the amendment passed the House Committee on Privileges and Elections Tuesday on a party-line vote, 13-9. Democrats had vowed to pass the ERA when they won majorities in both houses of the General Assembly during elections last fall.

Last year, the state Senate approved the ERA with bipartisan support. But a House subcommittee controlled by Republicans killed the resolution, preventing it from going to the full committee for a vote.

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, who sponsored the resolution, told the committee Tuesday that it would be historic for Virginia to become the 38th — and final — state to ratify the amendment guaranteeing equal protection for women under the U.S. Constitution.

"There's not many times that what we do here in this body, this committee, will be felt throughout this country," Carroll Foy said.

Republicans on the committee questioned whether Virginia's action would have any impact. The U.S. Justice Department said earlier this month that too many deadlines had passed and the ERA was no longer viable.

On Tuesday, Michelle Kallen, Virginia's deputy solicitor general, told the committee that state Attorney General Mark Herring believes the amendment is still viable.

The full House is set to vote on the ERA on Wednesday. The Senate has not yet taken it up but has approved it for the passed several years.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments