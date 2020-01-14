RICHMOND — A Virginia House of Delegates committee controlled by Democrats advanced the Equal Rights Amendment on Tuesday, clearing a hurdle that had allowed Republicans to prevent the state from ratifying the amendment last year.
A resolution ratifying the amendment passed the House Committee on Privileges and Elections Tuesday on a party-line vote, 13-9. Democrats had vowed to pass the ERA when they won majorities in both houses of the General Assembly during elections last fall.
Last year, the state Senate approved the ERA with bipartisan support. But a House subcommittee controlled by Republicans killed the resolution, preventing it from going to the full committee for a vote.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, who sponsored the resolution, told the committee Tuesday that it would be historic for Virginia to become the 38th — and final — state to ratify the amendment guaranteeing equal protection for women under the U.S. Constitution.
"There's not many times that what we do here in this body, this committee, will be felt throughout this country," Carroll Foy said.
Republicans on the committee questioned whether Virginia's action would have any impact. The U.S. Justice Department said earlier this month that too many deadlines had passed and the ERA was no longer viable.
On Tuesday, Michelle Kallen, Virginia's deputy solicitor general, told the committee that state Attorney General Mark Herring believes the amendment is still viable.
The full House is set to vote on the ERA on Wednesday. The Senate has not yet taken it up but has approved it for the passed several years.
