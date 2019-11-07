It is hard to miss the effects of climate change in much of coastal Virginia. Now the issue will get much more attention in the state's capital.
Democrats are emboldened after winning control of both chambers of Virginia's General Assembly for the first time in a generation. With their new power consolidated under Gov. Ralph Northam, leaders in the coal-rich bastion of the south are expected to pursue legislation to boost the use of renewable energy -- and join neighbors across the East Coast in trying to cut carbon dioxide emissions.
Now Northam, a Democrat who less than a year ago nearly resigned over a blackface scandal, has the chance to be Virginia's most consequential governor when it comes to addressing climate change.
His administration immediately said it wants climate change on the legislative agenda. "The people spoke yesterday," Northam said during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday in Richmond, Virginia. "They really want us to continue to move forward with renewable energy."
State Secretary of Natural Resources Matt Strickler added that "hopefully now with the new landscape we can work on some legislation."
Rising seas are a serious issue across the state as far north as the eroding Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay and as far south as Virginia Beach, home of the East Coast's fastest-rising sea level.
Becoming the first southern state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas (RGGI) Initiative has been an elusive goal for Northam since winning office in 2017 on a promise to take part in that interstate carbon cap-and-trade program. After Virginia regulators voted to join earlier this year, the Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly rammed through language in the state budget that effectively prevented Virginia from participating.
With the General Assembly no longer in GOP hands, there's a fresh chance for Virginia chance to codify participation in the cap-and-trade program into law. If it does, Virginia could join New Mexico, New York and Washington in passing major climate legislation off of big Democratic gains in state races in 2018.
But there's no guarantee legislators will follow through. While Democrats will enjoy a relatively robust 54-43 margin in the House, there will be much less room for Democrats to defect in the Senate, where the party will only have a slim 21-to-19 majority.
"If there's going to be an issue, it'll be in the Senate," said Quentin Kidd, a political scientist at Christopher Newport University. He added that among Virginia Democrats "there's going to be an inclination to do something. The question is: How far?"
Environmental groups will try to push the Virginia Democrats they spent millions of dollars to elect as far as they can.
"We had a lot of candidates support RGGI," said Lee Francis, deputy director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, which spent $1.5 million in the 2019 election. "We have a strong mandate to take action on climate change."
But there is well-heeled opposition to RGGI regulations in the form of Dominion Energy, Virginia's largest electric utility and traditionally one of the state' biggest political donors.
To curb that influence, millionaire Michael Bills gave around $1.44 million personally - plus an additional $250,000 through Clean Virginia Fund, his political action committee - to 76 candidates in Virginia who refused to take contributions from Dominion and other utility monopolies regulated by the General Assembly.
- - -
The Washington Post's Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.
