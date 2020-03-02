BLACKSBURG — As Virginians head to the Democratic primary polls on Super Tuesday, college students are among those fueling a nearly threefold local increase in absentee ballots.
Higher turnout could boost the chances of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is popular among young voters. But turnout in the open primary — in which Republicans and independents can vote — could also help more moderate candidates seeking to thwart Sanders’ rise.
Statewide, 14,780 students applied for an absentee ballot in the Democratic primary, compared to 7,905 students in 2016, according to Virginia Department of Elections data.
“I think we would expect that higher turnout would benefit Sanders because he attracts newer, younger voters,” said Caitlin Jewitt, an assistant professor of political science at Virginia Tech.
As of midday Monday, Montgomery County had received back 339 absentee ballots, compared to 123 total absentee ballots in the 2016 Democratic primary. And there are signs Tech students may be behind some of that growth.
In 2016, one Blacksburg precinct west of U.S. 460 around Prices Fork Road — which went 60% for Sanders against Hillary Clinton — turned in 9 absentee ballots. On Monday, 34 had been turned in from the precinct, which includes a Holiday Inn Express the university transformed last year into dorms for about 200 students after an unexpected enrollment boost.
While higher turnout could benefit Sanders, Jewitt noted the absence of a Republican primary this year could attract more independents and moderate Republicans interested in candidates such as Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg. Those candidates could also benefit from the recent suspensions of the campaigns of former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Andrew Cochran, director of elections and general registrar in Roanoke, said late Monday his office had received 444 in-person and mail ballots compared to 151 in the 2016 Democratic primary.
“That’s a significant increase,” Cochran said, “and that does not include the ballots that we will receive tomorrow in the mail.”
The turnout suggests a split among leftists and moderates. Cochran noted strong response rates in Roanoke's Old Southwest and Wasena neighborhoods, which went 64% for Sanders in 2016, as well as in the Deyerle and Summit Hills neighborhoods, which went more strongly for Clinton.
A Virginia poll conducted by Christopher Newport University's Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy, released Friday, had Joe Biden at 22% followed by Bernie Sanders at 17% and Mike Bloomberg at 13%. The survey of 561 likely voters, conducted between Feb. 3 and Feb. 24, has a 3.5% margin of error.
Rebecca Trinh, president of the Young Democrats at Virginia Tech, said her organization had a strong showing of 30 to 40 people at a forum last week with campaigns’ surrogates.
“We have been doing our best to make sure we inform our own membership and just younger voters on candidates,” said Trinh, whose organization isn’t allowed to endorse a specific candidate.
“We still, I think, are more progressive leaning, but it’s a lot more diverse among the moderate candidates,” said Trinh, from Herndon, and who turns 22 on Tuesday. “We all think, Oh, young people and Bernie.”
Some more progressive students, she noted, have opted instead to join groups such as Hokies for Bernie.
On Saturday morning, a dozen students gathered at the campus library before canvassing as part of the Young Democratic Socialists of America at Virginia Tech group.
Meredith Garriott, a 21-year-old from Virginia Beach, drove down with her roommate from Hollins College, where she’s a senior studying political science. Garriott joined Ajmal Alami, chair of the chapter and a Virginia Tech senior, as they canvassed the Terrace View Apartments.
“I’m so nervous. The polls jump up and down every day,” said Alami, a 24-year-old from Sterling, before he knocked on a door.
“Oh my god it’s cold!” a woman who answered the door said as a frigid wind rushes in. Alami told her they’re canvassing for Sanders.
“He got my vote” she said, with a thumbs up.
“Yes!” Alami said. “Awesome. That’s a good start,” he told Garriott.
At the next door, a young man opened the door wearing a T-shirt with a cat sitting in an open pizza box in outer space.
“Yeah, I’m voting for Bernie,” he said.
The canvassers knocked on the neighboring door. They waited. A young woman, who appeared groggy, opened the door partway. Alami asked if she’s voting in the primary.
“No thank you. I’ve got to go back to bed,” she said. “Goodbye.”
