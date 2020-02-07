RICHMOND — House Democrats used their majority to advance the most controversial gun control bill this General Assembly session.
The House Public Safety Committee voted 12-9 on party lines Friday morning to send House Bill 961 that would ban magazines over 12 rounds to the floor of the House of Delegates.
About 200 people packed into a meeting room on Friday, wearing NRA T-shirts and Gun Saves Lives stickers or Moms Demand Action T-shirts. More people stood outside the room.
"This is the bill," D.J. Spiker, with the NRA, told the committee.
The bill contributed to inflaming gun rights activists across Virginia and the rise of the Second Amendment sanctuary movement.
It originally would have expanded the definition of an assault weapon and banned it. It was amended to get rid of that provision, as well as eliminate a proposal that people register the assault weapons currently in their possession. The main feature now is a ban on the magazines.
“These guns were never ever designed for civilian use," said Del. Jeff Bourne, R-Richmond.
Emotions ran high at the meeting, with gun owners cheering after comments Republican delegates made and jeering at remarks from gun control advocates.
When the bill passed, the gun rights crowd stood up and chanted "We will not comply!" Police escorted them from the room.
The future of the bill is uncertain. If it passes the House, it will go to the Senate, which also needs to pass it. Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, introduced an assault weapons ban bill, but then scrapped it from being considered.
The breaking news story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.