DANVILLE — Nearly $60,000 has been contributed to the campaign to convince voters to allow pari-mutuel betting in Danville on Nov. 5.
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC and Colonial Downs have given a total of $58,000 to the political action committee Danville Wins with Pari-Mutuel. Of that money, $50,000 came from PPE and the remaining $8,000 came from Colonial Downs Group.
“We intend to continue running a robust campaign in Danville to educate and inform voters right up until election day,” said Colonial Downs spokesman Mark Hubbard.
Colonial Downs is owned by PPE, which has offices in Los Angeles and Ketchum, Idaho.
The money has been spent on mailing materials, social media advertising and on-the-ground campaigns including going door-to-door to the homes of registered voters, Hubbard said.
Colonial Downs hopes to bring a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to Danville, which they say would deliver about 150-200 jobs with an average of $47,000 in annual salary and benefits.
Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is an off-track betting facility with sites throughout Virginia.
If a facility were to open in Danville, it would include two types of betting — historic horse racing involving simulated, video game-like races in which players bet on a chosen horse and satellite betting on real-life horse races taking place throughout North America.
The $50,000 contribution can be read on the Virginia Public Access Project’s website. Hubbard provided the $8,000 figure to the Danville Register & Bee on Monday.
The Virginia Public Access Project, started in 1997, “is a non-profit that seeks to elevate public understanding of Virginia politics,” said Executive Director David Poole.
VPAP’s website includes campaign contribution and spending information.
The Danville Wins with Pari-Mutuel PAC received the $50,000 contribution from PPE on Oct. 2, according to the VPAP website.
Another PAC, Dumfries wins with Pari-Mutuel, received a $20,000 contribution from PPE the same day, states VPAP. Dumfries, located in Prince William County, is also being eyed as a home to a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.
PACS are required to submit campaign finance reports to the Virginia Department of Elections. If they receive a donation of $10,000 or more, they must report it within three business days.
Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, who has voiced support for a separate casino referendum for Danville and a handful of other cities in 2020, would not say Monday whether he supports allowing pari-mutuel betting here.
“My goal is to get re-elected, so I want to concentrate my efforts on that,” Marshall said.
