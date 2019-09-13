Del. Sam Rasoul is bringing back his program for people interested in writing their own pieces of legislation to submit to the Virginia General Assembly.
Rasoul, D-Roanoke, started his You Write the Bill program last year as a way to invite residents to participate in the legislative process and pursue ideas that are of interest to them.
Last year, people came up with policy proposals on issues such as mental health, criminal justice reform, education, corruption in politics and the environment. After a few meetings throughout Roanoke, 11 ideas were sent to the Department of Legislative Services to be drafted into bills. Of those, seven started out in the House of Delegates to go through the process of passing the legislature. Two became laws.
At the meetings, residents learn how the General Assembly works, how ideas become bills, how bills become law and lobbying.
The first meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the new Melrose Library at 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W. Suite D.
For more information, contact Rasoul’s office at delsrasoul@house.virginia.gov.
