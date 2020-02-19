Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said Wednesday he is endorsing Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the Democratic primary for president.
“Amy Klobuchar has the intelligence and experience to be President,” Deeds said in a statement. “She will build an America that works for all of us by investing in infrastructure, mental health and making sure that every Virginian has the opportunity to succeed. She has what it takes to unite us as Americans and be a president we can all be proud of."
Virginians will go the polls on March 3 to vote in the Democratic primary.
Monmouth University released a poll this week showing Klobuchar in the middle of the pack, with 9% of Virginia voters likely to support her.
Deeds has served in the General Assembly since 1992, first in the House of Delegates and then the Senate. He's among the few more moderate, rural Democrats in the legislature.
