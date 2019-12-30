Bedford town hall

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, speaks during a town hall at the Bedford campus of Central Virginia Community College on Oct. 9. Since he was elected to Congress a year ago, Cline has hosted a town hall in each of the 19 counties and cities in Western Virginia he represents.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, is hosting a town hall next week in Botetourt County.

The town hall will be Jan. 6 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at VFW Post 1841 at 4902 Roanoke Road in Daleville. 

Cline, elected to Congress a year ago, recently finished holding a town hall in each of the 19 cities and counties he represents. The 6th Congressional District stretches from Roanoke eastward to Lynchburg and north to Front Royal.

This is Cline's first town hall since the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Cline voted against impeaching the president.

Congress is on its holiday break. The House will return for session Jan. 7.

Attendees are asked to register in advance online, although it is not required. Those who live in Botetourt County are given priority to ask the first questions.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments