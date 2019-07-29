A local Republican committee passed a motion of no confidence in Rep. Denver Riggleman on Monday night because he officiated a same-sex marriage.
The Cumberland County Republican Committee was chaired by Diana Shores, who was involved in a failed effort on Saturday to have Riggleman, R-Nelson, censured for similar reasons.
"I make this motion of no confidence in Congressman Denver Riggleman for his recent act in officiating a homosexual marriage and his lack of support for stronger border security and immigration policies," the motion read.
Shores said the motion passed unanimously. She wouldn't say how many people voted for the motion, saying she didn't "think the number really matters."
Riggleman was elected to Congress last year. Shores backed one of his opponents, Cynthia Dunbar, a religious conservative who sought the Republican nomination twice last year for two different seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Congressman Riggleman was glad to receive the support of the 5th district committee in last weekend's vote," Riggleman's spokesman Joe Chelak said in a statement. "He doesn't involve himself in committee business, but was not surprised by the actions of unit chairs who had been employed by his former primary opponent. Their actions were clearly political, financially motivated, and lack credibility."
A member of the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee tried to have Riggleman officially reprimanded on Saturday. However, the motion was not voted on because the chairman of the committee deemed it out of order.
Riggleman recently wed two men, conservative Republicans who volunteered for his campaign. The Washington Post first reported the event.
Riggleman’s district stretches from Fauquier County to the North Carolina border and includes Franklin County and part of Bedford County.
Monday's meeting was Shores' last as chair of the committee. She is moving to Prince Edward County.