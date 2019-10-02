Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, will hold a joint town hall in Bedford next week.
The town hall will be on Oct. 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bedford campus of Central Virginia Virginia College at 1633 Venture Blvd. The event will be in the Community Room.
People interested in attending are asked to register in advance, although it's not required. Bedford County residents are given priority to ask their questions before others attending from elsewhere.
Congress is on recess for two weeks. It will return Oct. 15.
The two freshmen congressman each represent a part of Bedford County.
Cline has been hosting town halls in each of the 19 counties and cities he represents. After next week's town hall, he only has to have ones in Waynesboro and Roanoke County to complete that goal.
Cline represents the 6th Congressional District, which stretches from Roanoke eastward to Lynchburg and north to Front Royal.
Riggleman serves the people of Virginia's 5th Congressional District, which extends from Fauquier County to the North Carolina line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.