RICHMOND — The Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday requiring people to promptly report their lost and stolen firearms.
The Senate previously defeated a similar proposal on the floor 19-21, with Sens. Chap Petersen of Fairfax City and Lynwood Lewis of Accomack joining Republicans. The two are moderate Democrats who sometimes lean toward defending gun rights.
The proposal had another chance in the Senate with House Bill 9 from Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, which said if people don’t report to law enforcement within 24 hours of discovering their firearms have been lost or stolen, they could face a civil penalty of $250. It passed out of the House of Delegates, with one Republican — Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield — voting with Democrats.
The Senate amended the bill to extend the time to report from 24 to 48 hours, which secured Lewis’ support. The Senate voted 20-20, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the tie and voted in favor of the bill.
The House will have to consider the Senate’s change about the time to report. Both chambers have to agree to a final bill before it goes to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Both chambers also passed a Senate Bill 14 from Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, to ban the manufacture, importation, sale, possession, transfer, or transportation of a trigger activator.
The bill defines a trigger activator as a device designed to allow a semi-automatic firearm to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger by harnessing the recoil energy of the firearm so that the trigger resets and continues firing without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter.
While the Trump administration issued a regulation through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms against these devices, state legislatures continue to pursue their own bans in case future presidential administrations rescind the federal ban.
Another bill headed to Northam is SB 173 from Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, to allow people with a concealed handgun permit to carry a stun gun in their cars while they’re driving on the road in and out of the school pick-up and drop-off area. He said the measure provides an alternative for people who want to carry a weapon less lethal than a firearm.
Bumpy ride for elephant bill
The General Assembly can’t make up its mind about whether an elephant is a dangerous animal.
A bill from Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, prohibits keepers of “dangerous captive animals” from allowing the public to come in direct contact with the animals. The bill lists various animals, including lions and primate, as dangerous.
It originally included elephants. The only known elephant living in Virginia that the public can touch and ride is Asha at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County.
“She probably has had thousands of children interact with her over the years,” Natural Bridge Zoo owner Karl Mogensen said, adding she hasn’t hurt anyone.
Senate Republicans with a soft spot for Asha had elephants excluded from the bill. The bill passed the Senate.
A House panel dealing with animals had elephants inserted back into SB 1030 last week. But on Wednesday, a plea from Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, helped get elephants excluded again.
“The question we’re dealing with here is whether elephants are indeed a dangerous animal. I don’t know I’m convinced of that,” Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, said. “The only animal I’ve ever been bitten by was a Jack Russell terrier when I was out knocking on doors.”
The bill heads to the House floor for a vote later this week.
Man’s best friend to the end
The General Assembly sent a bill to the governor’s desk allowing people to be interred with the cremated remains of their pets.
There are various regulations dealing with cemeteries and human and pet remains. A cemetery can set aside a section just for pets or pets and people, but they can’t currently be together in the same grave or crypt.
Social-emotional learning
A bill from Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, is on its way to the governor’s desk that would establish social and emotional learning in public schools.
There’s been a national movement advocating for social and emotional learning in school, which involves teaching kids to understand and manage emotions, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.
HB 753 would have the Department of Education establish a uniform definition of social-emotional learning and development standards for all public school students from K-12. Those standards would be available to schools by July 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.