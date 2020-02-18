RICHMOND — Fredrick Vars came up with the idea for a list people could add themselves to so they’re banned from buying firearms from his own personal experience.
The professor at the University of Alabama Law School has bipolar disorder and has been suicidal in the past. He didn’t think he should own a gun, and a list barring gun sales to him would provide an extra layer of protection.
“This would be a way to protect myself from making a bad decision during a depressive episode,” Vars said.
Vars has written about firearms and firearms suicide as part of his job. Recently, he started pitching this idea to state legislators across the country.
Among the handful of controversial gun control proposals being considered by the General Assembly this session, this proposal to create a voluntary “do not sell” list has been quietly moving along.
Under Senate Bill 436 from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, someone over the age of 18 can apply to the state police to be added to the list. The person would have to fill out a form and provide photo identification along with the application. People can remove themselves from the list 21 days after state police receive a request to do so.
The closest comparison to this idea is the lists to which people with gambling addictions can add themselves so they are barred from entering casinos.
“It’s not gun control in the sense of the government tells you something about gun rights,” Vars said. “I think of it more as self-control.”
Supporters of the concept say it could reduce suicides and has less government intrusion than other gun control proposals. Opponents fear people will fraudulently add people to the list for malicious reasons, which would be punished as a Class 1 misdemeanor.
It’s a new concept, so there’s no research on its effectiveness in curbing suicides. It’s been implemented so far in only one state — Washington — although several other states have considered or are considering similar proposals.
Vars said public awareness of the list in Washington has been lacking. Only several people enrolled in the list about a year after it started. Also there have been issues about the availability of forms to sign up to the list.
The bill passed the Senate on a 22-18 vote, with Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, being the only Republican to join Democrats. If it passes both chambers and the governor signs it, it wouldn’t go into effect until next year.
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, said he was surprised more Republicans and gun rights activists aren’t supportive of this concept, because there’s less government involvement, and it deals with mental health.
“Why not have it available for people who realize they’re suffering through a mental health crisis?” he said. “People go through good times and bad, and in those good times when they can make better decisions, you can provide them opportunities to limit harm to themselves during the bad times.”
McPike told his colleagues on the Senate floor that his brother died from suicide with a firearm. He said talking about that publicly can help reduce the stigma.
“This is personal for me,” he said.
Much of the gun debate focuses on homicides and mass shootings, which can lead to suicides by firearm being overlooked. About two-thirds of gun deaths in Virginia are suicides. In 2017, 664 people died from suicide with a firearm, and 353 gun deaths were homicides. White males are more likely to die from suicide with a firearm than women and other races.
Virginia’s rural localities consistently rank above urban and suburban localities for the highest rates of gun-related suicides.
Guns are not the most common method by which people attempt suicide, but they are the most lethal. Other methods provide more opportunity for a person to consider what they’ve done and get help.
Gun dealers and gun owners have made efforts to take on a more active role to prevent these kinds of gun deaths.
“It’s foolish of us as members of the gun community to be silent about suicide by firearm,” said Mitchell Tyler, co-owner of Safeside Tactical in Roanoke and Lynchburg. “The arguments can be made that someone can do it other ways, but we know firearms are chosen for this reason.”
Safeside and other gun dealers in the Roanoke Valley are a part of Lock and Talk, a community-driven outreach effort to raise awareness about suicides and firearms, mental health services and the importance of locking up guns. Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare has provided informational posters and literature and offered training to gun shops, including first aid and warning signs for someone who may be suicidal.
“No gun shop wants to know they sold a gun that was used for self-harm,” said Lynn McDowell, director of prevention services at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare. “They’ve been great partners.”
Tyler said he supports the concept of the “do not sell” list, but he said he hopes the sharing of information between gun dealers and law enforcement will allow for smooth implementation.
He said gun owners prefer laws with less government intrusion, which is why he’s not in favor of the “red flag” laws that allow courts to temporarily ban people from possessing firearms if there are signs that they pose a danger to themselves or others.
He would like to see more gun owners become comfortable with telling family or friends they don’t trust themselves with their gun because of a mental health struggle and giving it to someone to temporarily hold.
“We’ve always had the standpoint that as a gun community, we have to be looking out for those around us, first and foremost,” Tyler said.
