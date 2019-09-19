Absentee voting for the Nov. 5 general elections begins Friday.
Registered voters must meet one of 20 requirements — such as a disability or illness, pregnancy or work-related travel — to vote absentee.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election, with many contested races across the commonwealth. There are also various local races, including supervisors and commonwealth’s attorneys, on ballots.
The final day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 15.
Voters can vote absentee in-person at their local voter registration office or by mail. In-person absentee voting is available Monday through Friday during regular office hours as well as on the Saturdays of Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The deadline to vote in-person is Nov. 2.
Voters need to bring a form of photo ID when voting in person.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
An absentee ballot can be requested online at elections.virginia.gov. The Department of Elections advises applying as early as possible for a ballot to account for any delays in mail delivery. The deadline for voter registration offices to receive absentee ballots is 7 p.m. Nov. 5. That website also includes the list of the eligibility requirements to vote absentee.
