Roanoke County Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting at the Copper Croft Apartments.
Police responded to the apartment complex just across Electric Road from Tanglewood Mall just after 1 a.m. in response to a disturbance call that involved weapons, according to a police news release. They found one person who had been shot in the leg. The release did not identify the gender or age of the person.
A suspect in the shooting had already fled the scene, possibly in a silver sedan or an Audi, the news release said.
The gunshot victim was taken to an unidentified hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
Police continue to investigate and say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at (540) 562-3265.
