RICHMOND — Police in Virginia say that an infant girl’s death could be related to the heat.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Richmond police received a report that a child needed assistance on Tuesday afternoon. They found a girl who was suffering from possible heat-related distress.

Police said the girl was younger than a year old. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The temperatures in Virginia’s capital peaked in the mid-90s on Tuesday , while the heat index rose to as high as 105 degrees.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments