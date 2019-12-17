A pedestrian is being treated after he was struck by a motor vehicle earlier this week in Rocky Mount.

In a Tuesday news release, the town’s police department said the incident occurred Monday, about 7 a.m., at the intersection of West Church and South Main streets.

Alvin Hall, 81, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. A hospital spokesman said he was listed in fair condition Tuesday night.

Police said the driver of the motor vehicle was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian. That person’s name and details about the type of vehicle involved have not been released.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments