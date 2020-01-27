Rocky Mount Town Council
Special called meeting
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Council chambers, Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave.
On the agenda: A closed-door meeting to consult with legal counsel and staff on actual or probable litigation.
Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The board will hold a work session at 5 to discuss transportation issues, including the Lynchburg airport. At the regular meeting at 7, the board will consider a change order related to the Bedford County Broadband Initiative and a reappropriation of $263,600 in school carry-over funds. Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community room at the Salem Civic Center
On the agenda: Simms Farm special exception permit
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: The board will hear updates on the county’s 2020 real estate reassessment and its planned 250th anniversary celebrations, a presentation on a new marketing logo and the potential creation of a drug treatment court program. Details at botetourtva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Fourth floor, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Briefing on the proposed 2021-30 capital improvement program
Roanoke School Board
Budget workshop
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The board will begin its work on the 2020-21 school system budget.
