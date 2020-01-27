Rocky Mount Town Council

Special called meeting

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Council chambers, Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave.

On the agenda: A closed-door meeting to consult with legal counsel and staff on actual or probable litigation.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: The board will hold a work session at 5 to discuss transportation issues, including the Lynchburg airport. At the regular meeting at 7, the board will consider a change order related to the Bedford County Broadband Initiative and a reappropriation of $263,600 in school carry-over funds. Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community room at the Salem Civic Center

On the agenda: Simms Farm special exception permit

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: The board will hear updates on the county’s 2020 real estate reassessment and its planned 250th anniversary celebrations, a presentation on a new marketing logo and the potential creation of a drug treatment court program. Details at botetourtva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fourth floor, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Briefing on the proposed 2021-30 capital improvement program

Roanoke School Board

Budget workshop

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: The board will begin its work on the 2020-21 school system budget.

