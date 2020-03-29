The novel coronavirus that’s closing businesses, swelling unemployment rolls and isolating much of the population at home is also affecting services for victims of sexual and domestic violence.
For the first time in decades, victims of sexual assault won’t have a trained emergency advocate by their side during forensic examinations at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
Since at least the 1980s, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley emergency advocates have been in the room “from the first minute to the last minute,” Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver said. “It has been really important for our survivors in the community. To not be able to do that was, I think, one of the hardest decisions in the last couple of weeks.”
Last year, WRC provided on-site emergency advocacy to more than 275 victims of domestic or sexual violence and nearly 350 friends and family members, according to Weaver. “Almost half of those we met at the hospital last year were children.”
But at a time when the hospital is limiting visitors, Weaver said WRC had to “make a decision that was in the best interest of our staff and also in the best interest of those we serve.”
Since earlier this month, Carilion Clinic has restricted visitors at its facilities for all classes of patients and has even asked patients to call ahead to determine if care can be provided by phone or other remote access, all in an effort to reduce the chances of COVID-19 transmission.
The decision to suspend in-person advocacy at forensic exams was mutual and made “out of an abundance of caution,” Carilion spokeswoman Hannah Curtis wrote in an email. Decisions about visitors who may accompany victims in the exam room are being made on a case-by-case basis.
Carilion’s forensic nursing teams are maintaining regular, 24/7 operations to serve patients, Curtis wrote.
Despite the changes, WRC still offers a range of support services for sexual assault victims under a new system that relies more heavily on technology, Weaver said. She declined to give details, saying that specific information could make it easier for abusers to disrupt support services.
Advocacy at the hospital is just one WRC service that’s changed because of a novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 500,000 people worldwide and is blamed for more than 20,000 deaths, according to a March 26 World Health Organization report.
In response, states have closed government offices and schools and ordered businesses and events to shutter or curtail services that could draw more than 10 people together at a time.
The closing of schools across the New River Valley and Virginia for the rest of the academic year has disrupted a key WRC service — in-school counseling for children who have experienced or witnessed sexual and domestic violence.
Last year, WRC counselors worked with 150 children in all five New River Valley school districts, Weaver said.
“Right now we’re trying to figure out how to best provide services to these kids, especially in outlying communities,” she said.
But Weaver stressed that WRC is still offering emergency shelter to women and children in abusive situations; the 24-hour, 7-day-per-week emergency phone hotline for sexual and domestic violence victims is operating; the chat helpline hours have been extended, now operating 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; and counseling and advocacy are still primary missions.
“How the WRC provides services will continue to evolve as we as a commonwealth and NRV community settle into this new reality,” Weaver wrote in a message. “But what will not change is our commitment to providing free and trauma informed services to our neighbors who have experienced sexual or domestic violence. We are committed to our mission, even if the tools we use change.”
Roanoke area sexual and domestic violence services are also adjusting to social isolation and COVID-19 concerns, but a range of services are still being offered.
Around-the-clock emergency hotlines and other services at SARA Roanoke, a sexual assault crisis center and TAP’s domestic violence services center remain operational.
