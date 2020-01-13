A Pulaski woman's body was found Saturday in a vehicle submerged in Claytor Lake, the county sheriff's office announced Monday.
Martha Rice Shelton, 74, was found dead inside a 2204 Subaru, a news release said. An investigation continues but no foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said.
According to the sheriff's office's statement, officers were summoned at about 7 p.m. Saturday to the boat launch area at Claytor Lake State Park. They found what looked like headlights under the water. County Emergency Services Coordinator Josh Tolbert contacted special operations and dive teams, the news release said.
Dive teams recovered Shelton's body from the vehicle, and she was taken to the state medical examiner's office, the news release said.
Agencies that assisted in the emergency services response included the Newbern Fire Department, Pulaski County Special Operations Team, Radford fire and rescue, Pulaski County Emergency Services, Hubbard Towing, the State Park Police, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, member agencies of the New River Valley Swift Water Association, Christiansburg Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue Squad and Long Shop-McCoy fire and rescue, the news release said.
