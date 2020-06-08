A woman was killed and a man injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

Mercedes Diane Scales, 24, of Falls Church, died after the vehicle in which she was a passenger ran off Ellett Road, went over a steep embankment and hit a tree, according to a news release issued Monday by the county sheriff’s office.

The driver of the 2017 Nissan Rogue, Preston Conner Jones, also 24, of Peterstown, West Virginia, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, the news release said.

The wreck occurred just after 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ellett Road, about one mile outside of Christiansburg. Scales is a former Christiansburg resident, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details of the accident were given in the news release, and the sheriff’s office said an investigation continues.

