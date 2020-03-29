BLACKSBURG — In the week when COVID-19 officially arrived in the New River Valley, residents said they were hunkering down and hoping to wait out the crisis.
In interviews carried out around the region after Tuesday’s announcement that a Radford University student tested positive for the virus, people said that so far, the effects they have seen from the pandemic were mostly economic and social, not directly health-related. A Virginia Tech student also tested positive for the virus — an announcement that came on Friday.
Most said they were trying not to worry too much.
“That won’t help — it would just make me feel bad,” Giles County retiree Donald King said Thursday.
Tuesday
The pandemic’s gathering consequences are easy to spot along the streets where downtown Blacksburg meets Virginia Tech’s campus. There, storefront after storefront have signs announcing closures or reduced hours and restaurants are now restricted to serving only to-go orders.
“The Heart of Blacksburg loves you. Stay home,” read the marquee of the Lyric Theatre on College Avenue. The giant concrete faces of comedy and tragedy above the theater’s entrance were draped this week with huge blue-green surgical masks.
John Kline stood in John’s Camera Corner-Gentry Studio, the business he has operated along Draper Road for 44 years, and said he had never seen anything like the effects that COVID-19 was having on the economy.
A day before, Gov. Ralph Northam had imposed new measures to reduce social contact and try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Among the new rules: Many nonessential businesses across Virginia were to close by midnight Tuesday and stay shuttered for a month. Public gatherings larger than 10 people were prohibited.
Kline said he initially thought he would have to close, but after reading the governor’s order more closely, decided his small shop, which specializes in film cameras, and in vinyl records and related stereo equipment, could stay open.
He would allow no more than 10 people inside at once, Kline said. Everyone entering would use the hand cleaner now set by the door. The glass countertop where purchases were made would be wiped down with disinfectant between every customer.
“We’re going to cut a hole through the door” so that film can be dropped off for developing without anyone needing to come inside, Kline said.
In all his years in business, Kline said, he’d never seen anything like this month, when so much of the national economy seemed to just stop. Kline said his business was down drastically from this time last year, and he expected only a few customers while the pandemic continues. But he wanted to keep limited hours for them.
“We’re not going to stop the world just because of the virus,” Kline said. “We’re going to respect it and carry on.”
Wednesday
Mary Johnston gathered carts in the parking lot of the Fairlawn Kroger, wearing on her belt a small dispenser of hand sanitizer decorated with a sticker of a cheery penguin. She paused frequently to squirt sanitizer onto her hands.
Johnston said that she wasn’t too concerned about COVID-19.
“The media’s blown it so out of proportion, people have gone crazy,” Johnston said. Of her store’s toilet paper supply, “we get it in and within two hours, it’s gone,” she said.
Having worked at Kroger for almost seven years, Johnston said that she had no intention of leaving her job because of the pandemic. Kroger is paying workers a bonus for staying on during the crisis, she noted, and is providing workers with masks and gloves — though Johnston said she was choosing not to wear the protective gear in the parking lot.
“They’re taking good care of us,” Johnston said.
Johnston paused, then said she considered herself particularly at-risk for catching COVID-19. Four years ago, she was treated for thyroid cancer, which weakened her immune system, she said.
“It’s just something you have to take precautions about,” Johnston said, and put more sanitizer on her hands.
On the other side of the New River in Radford’s Bisset Park, Susanna Marshall finished a midday walk with her dog, Charlie Murphy. A junior in Radford University’s elementary education program, Marshall said she lived off-campus and was staying on through the pandemic — Radford was her home, Marshall said.
She said she did not know the student who was found to have COVID-19.
The student with the virus, identified by the university as a woman in her 20s, returned from spring break and is isolating herself at a location not connected to the school, according to a university statement.
Marshall said that for her, the biggest change brought about by the pandemic so far was the university’s shift, made last week, to all online classes. So far that was going all right, though professors and students still were getting used to Zoom meetings and other aspects of not having an actual classroom, she said.
“I think I get a lot more done on campus,” Marshall said. “But it’s nice being at home. There’s just more distractions.”
Marshall said she was concerned about the virus delaying her plans to become an educator —about how she’ll shadow a classroom teacher when local school systems also have moved online, and whether a certification test she planned to take in the summer will be offered.
But Marshall said she was trying hard not to get too worked up about these questions.
“I don’t want to worry about something I can’t control,” Marshall said.
Thursday
At the entrance to the Cascades National Recreation Trail in Giles County, cars made many-point turns in front of a locked gate. The national forest area closed this week in response to the coronavirus threat.
Not far down Cascade Drive in Pembroke, King, a retiree from the Giles County Celanese plant, wore a face mask as he mowed his front yard. But the mask was to keep out pollen, not for virus protection, King said, chuckling.
King said that he was trying to follow government and health officials’ recommendations to stay safe by staying home.
“I just don’t go out like I did, to stores and stuff,” King said. “Well, I never really did so it don’t hurt me much.” He laughed again, then became more serious.
“It keeps you on edge thinking about stuff like that all the time,” King said.
In a quiet neighborhood just outside of Floyd, another retiree voiced similar thoughts. Harris Lemons paused during an afternoon walk to say that he too was staying out of stores and generally away from crowds.
“I’m 85 years old and it kind of worries me. It’s kind of working on the older people,” said Lemons, a former worker at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and in retirement, a custodian for Floyd County schools.
“We ain’t seen anything like this,” Lemons said of the virus.
Lemons said that his children, who live in parts of the country where more COVID-19 has been found, seemed more affected by the pandemic so far. He and his wife were doing fine, staying isolated and with neighbors calling to see if they needed anything, Lemons said.
“We’re surviving, let’s put it like that,” Lemons said, and smiled.
At a gas station in Christiansburg, Stephen Lester of Montgomery County said he was just trying to carry on with as much of normal life as he could.
He said that like many residents, he had found it more complicated to stock up on basic household supplies as pandemic concerns grew. Lester admitted he had turned to an online vendor for toilet paper and paid more than $40 “for the first pack.”
Now Lester pumped 20 gallons of gas into portable cans and stowed them in the back of his SUV.
But the fill-up was not any sort of pandemic prepping, he said. It was something he did every year, a ritual tied to spring mowing, something that COVID-19 was not going to interrupt, he said.
“I’m trying not to panic,” Lester said. “It seems like everyone else is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.