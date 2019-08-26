A West Virginia man was found dead Friday in Claytor Lake, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
Kevin Roy , 39, of Princeton, was located in Claytor Lake by divers after a 9:30 p.m. call about a missing swimmer, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Emergency crews rushed to Covey Campground near Dublin, the news release said. Besides the sheriff’s office, the search involved the Pulaski County Emergency Management, the Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, the Pulaski County Search and Rescue Team, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and dive teams from the Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Radford and Longshop-McCoy fire departments.
Divers began searching the area where Roy was last seen and soon found him, according to the news release.
The news release did not include a cause of death.
Roy’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office and an investigation continues, according to the news release.