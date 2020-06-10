Christiansburg’s Bryanna Young (left) gives a passionate and emotional speech Wednesday. Alexis Jackson of Blacksburg (right) holds a sign reading “Protect Black Girls.” Many of the protesters held up signs with messages such as “Justice Equality Now” and “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
Black Lives Matter protest co-organizer Devin Lanier (left) chants “Hands up, don’t shoot” as he leads protesters down Franklin Street during Wednesday’s Christiansburg march. For a gallery of photos, visit this story at roanoke.com.
MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times
Protesters kneel and reflect for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time George Floyd was held down with a knee on his neck by a Minneapolis police officer.
MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times
Michael Hughes of Blacksburg is joined by others as he kneels during the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence and reflection for George Floyd.
MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech senior Thierry Siewe holds his hands up as protesters chant “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times
Alexis Brieant of Blacksburg holds her sign as she joins the other protesters outside of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office building.
MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times
Alexis Jackson of Blacksburg reflects Wednesday.
MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times
Christiansburg’s Bryanna Young gives a passionate and emotional speech during Wednesday's protest.
MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times
MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times
Lateffa Smith of Christiansburg wears a mask reading “I Can’t Breathe!” while marching on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SHROYER | The Roanoke Times
Black Lives Matter protest co-organizer Devin Lanier (center) leads protesters down Depot Street at the start of the Christiansburg march Wednesday.
CHRISTIANSBURG — About 250 people gathered in the square just outside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon to show their support of calls to end police brutality and systemic racism.
The Black Lives Matter event was the latest in a string of protests across Southwest Virginia that are part of nationwide demonstrations triggered by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Wednesday’s event began with a gathering at Christiansburg’s Depot Park. From there, demonstrators marched toward Franklin Street, where they turned left and continued toward the heart of downtown Christiansburg.
Police were present to help direct traffic and provide safety measures for marchers. Barricades and police vehicles were also present on certain parts of Main Street to temporarily block off the roadway to vehicular traffic.
Devin Lanier, one of the event’s organizers, led a variety of chants.
“What’s his name?” Lanier shouted via bullhorn. The crowd enthusiastically responded with “George Floyd.” Lanier then shouted “say his name” and “shout that name,” to which the crowd also responded with “George Floyd.”
Lanier also alternated with chants of “Black Lives Matter” and “no justice, no peace, prosecute the police.”
Many of the protesters held up signs with messages such as “Justice Equality Now” and “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.” Others wore yellow Black Lives Matter T-shirts.
“I think this needs to end. It’s gone on too long,” said Blacksburg resident Cameron Ross, who wore a black mask with the social media hashtag #icantbreathe written across the face covering in small white letters. “I think it’s the responsibility of everyone to speak out. I think it’s time to use our voice.”
Ross was joined at the event by his friend from out of town, Martiese Griffin.
“I agree, I just think it’s time for people to stand up,” Griffin said. “This is not just a matter of one specific person. It’s a matter of all of us and our children’s future.”
During the march, protesters also shouted the names of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, who were killed earlier this year.
Arbery was killed while jogging and after being pursued by armed white residents of a South Georgia neighborhood. Taylor was killed in her apartment by Louisville police officers as they executed a search warrant.
The march in Christiansburg eventually stopped in the square just outside the sheriff’s office on the corner of Main and Franklin. The protesters gathered immediately around the Montgomery County police, fire and rescue monument, a small black obelisk structure surrounded by benches.
Before the main speeches began, the crowd was asked to take a knee for several minutes.
Lanier addressed Floyd’s case in his opening remarks, calling the incident a modern day lynching and “something we thought we were done with.”
Lanier was followed by Bryanna Young, a Christiansburg resident who spoke about the need to make a serious push to change policies that she said have contributed to police brutality and systemic racism.
Young briefly recounted the history of African Americans in the U.S., beginning with a reference to the hundreds of years of slavery.
“And I gave you 100 more of Jim Crow,” she said. “Then I gave you 50 more of this bull.”
Young, who’s of Nigerian and Dominican descent, also briefly brought up her own family history. She said it’s been a tradition in her family for the men to serve in the military, something that she said should have naturally garnered them respect and admiration from whites. She, however, said she was baffled to hear about the treatment some of them received decades ago when they returned home.
“As soon as they got home, they got spit on,” Young said.
As the speakers took turns, Adam Ryan passed out literature titled with the message “Abolitionist policy changes to demand from your city officials.”
Among other demands, the literature Ryan handed out echoed controversial calls to defund and demilitarize police. The demand to defund police asks localities to slash police salaries across the board and immediately fire any police officers who have been the subject of excessive force complaints.
“We don’t want superficial reforms,” Ryan told the crowd.
Ryan is with a local group called New River Workers Power, which has been involved in matters related to housing and labor. When asked about the challenges of the police measures being even considered by local governments, he said the group hopes the pressure from people works.
While walking back to Depot Park, Lanier briefly remarked on the protests he’s seen across the country since Floyd’s death. He said he’s been on the fence about the matter.
Lanier said obviously he’s not calling for any kind of rioting locally, as Wednesday’s event was peaceful and he himself advocated for a conflict -free demonstration. But he said he understands the frustration, which he added is beyond the boiling point.
“I don’t want to wait anymore,” he said. “People are crying out. We’re done.”
Lanier said peaceful protesting has been done for years and appears to have had little effect.
“[Albert] Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result,” he said. “We’re doing everything you’re telling us to do, but nothing’s changed.”
