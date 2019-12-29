CHRISTIANSBURG — One of Roanoke’s biggest law firms is claiming on behalf of the Virginia Waste Industries Association that Montgomery County would unfairly create a waste disposal monopoly with a proposed flow control ordinance.
The ordinance, which the county’s board of supervisors is slated to take up early next year, would require that all garbage (recyclable materials would be excluded) generated and collected within the county only be delivered to facilities operated by the Montgomery County Regional Solid Waste Authority.
The Gentry Locke law firm is arguing in response that private waste collection companies should keep their option to deliver at other facilities to avoid being forced to pay higher disposal costs.
“If that’s the best product for their customers, that’s what they would use,” Gentry Locke attorney and former state Del. Greg Habeeb said in an interview this past week. “If it’s not, then the market provides them other opportunities to provide the best services to their customers.”
Gentry Locke compared the MRSWA and New River Resource Authority disposal rates to raise the concerns about higher costs. The firm, in an email to The Roanoke Times, pointed out that the Montgomery County authority charges $54.50 per ton at its transfer station, whereas the NRRA landfill charges $32 per ton.
“Flow control, by its nature, artificially distorts the market for waste disposal services by creating a monopoly controlled by a government entity,” Habeeb wrote in a letter addressed to Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows. “Elimination of competition and the closure of opportunity for market entry almost invariably results in higher costs to customers who are forced to use flow-controlled facilities, and removes market incentives for cost control.”
Habeeb argued in the letter that flow control can negatively affect surrounding localities by discouraging investment in private facilities that are precluded from seeking business from one county.
“Thus while flow control may benefit county ‘A’, counties ‘B’ and ‘C’ may see their options curtailed because private investors will not enter their limited market remaining in that area,” Habeeb wrote.
The former state lawmaker said it’s for those reasons the General Assembly has limited the authority of localities to adopt flow control ordinances. While he said that there are cases in which flow control is necessary, he argued that Montgomery County’s ordinance doesn’t meet the “narrow statutory allowance.”
Habeeb further claimed that the ordinance would be illegal and subject to challenge.
MRSWA Executive Director Alan Cummins, however, has said that flow control would allow the authority to lower its fees due to the increased tonnage of waste processed.
The MRSWA also has an incentive to keep costs as low as possible due to the fact that its largest users are its member jurisdictions, which appoint representatives to the authority’s Board of Directors, Cummins said.
Those member jurisdictions are Montgomery County, the towns of Christiansburg and Blacksburg and Virginia Tech. They are contractually committed to the MRSWA transfer station for all of their municipal solid waste until June 30, 2040.
One case that could disrupt the MRSWA’s “economies of scale” is plans by the new owners of the Christiansburg-based Blue Ridge facility to expand operations by allowing a 700% to 800% increase in solid waste going through the facility, Cummins wrote in a letter to Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sharon Scott. The vast majority of that waste will be disposed at a Lunenburg County landfill, Cummins wrote.
“The result of such an activity could decrease the amount of waste handled at the MRSWA by 50%, disrupting the current economies of scale,” Cummins wrote in the letter to Scott.
Cummins further warned that less waste for the MRSWA to manage would result in the authority increasing all of its fees for solid waste and recycling.
The proposed ordinance wouldn’t significantly alter the historical pattern of solid waste disposal in the area, Cummins said. Companies, including Blue Ridge, will be able to continue their collection business, but would instead take their waste to the MRSWA transfer station, Cummins said. That transfer station is nearer and the one those companies have historically used the most, he said.
Additionally, the ordinance would provide a five-year grace period to give the businesses time to adjust to the new requirements.
Supervisor Chris Tuck, who leaves office at the start of the year, said he’s supportive of the ordinance because of his fear that not passing it will lead to higher waste fees for residents.
“We’re trying to make sure Montgomery County citizens don’t end up having to pay more,” he said.
Tuck said he plans to return as a citizen to speak in favor of the proposal.
Contrary to VWIA’s argument, Tuck said local companies traveling out of Montgomery County to dispose of their waste can drive up costs at the local landfill. He said that can hurt smaller private waste collection businesses that may not have the budgets to afford higher landfill costs.
The VWIA — the group that’s hired Gentry Locke — represents 41 companies across the state, according to the law firm. Customers those companies collect waste for include hotels, apartment complexes and restaurants.
Asked if the VWIA will pursue legal action if the ordinance passes, Habeeb said such a move would be up to his firm’s client.
“I don’t think Montgomery County will pass the flow control ordinance,” he said. “They don’t meet the statutory criteria.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.