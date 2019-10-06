The 2019 election is less than a month away.
New River Valley voters will decide several state races as the majority in the General Assembly will be determined.
There are also a number of competitive local races in the NRV as well.
Here’s a look at who will be on the ballot on Nov. 5:
STATE RACES
7th House District:
n Del. Nick Rush (R)
n Rhonda G. Seltz (D)
12th House District:
n Del. Chris L. Hurst (D)
n T. Forrest Hite (R)
21st Senate District:
n Sen. John S. Edwards (D)
n Steven L. Nelson (I)
19th Senate District:
n Sen. David R. Suetterlein (R)
n Flourette M. Ketner (D)
FLOYD COUNTY
Board of Supervisors:
District A:
n Incumbent Lauren David Yoder (R)
District B:
n Incumbent Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch (I)
n Tim P. Sulloway (R)
District D:
n Incumbent Joe D. Turman (R)
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
n Incumbent W. Eric Branscom (R)
Commissioner of the Revenue:
n Incumbent Lisa Dawn Baker (R)
Sheriff:
n Incumbent Brian J. Craig (R)
Treasurer:
n Incumbent Melissa “Missy” Keith (R)
School Board:
District A:
n Incumbent Tony P. Morisco Jr. (I)
District B:
n Incumbent James M. Ingram (I)
District D:
n Incumbent Laura Harman Le Roy (I)
Floyd Town Council (two seats on ballot):
n Incumbent Paul L. Lemay (I)
n Incumbent Michael S. Patton (I)
n David B. Whitaker (I)
Floyd Town Council Special Election (one seat on ballot):
n Incumbent Chris J. Bond (I)
GILES COUNTY
Board of Supervisors:
Central District:
n Incumbent Jeffrey L. Morris (I)
Eastern District:
n Incumbent Perry Douglas Martin (I)
Western District:
n Incumbent John C. Lawson Jr. (I)
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
n Incumbent Robert M. Lilly Jr. (I)
n Phillip C. Steele (I)
Commissioner of the Revenue:
n Incumbent Lisa J. Corell (I)
Sheriff:
n Incumbent Morgan Millirons (I)
n Michael W. Falls (I)
Treasurer:
n Incumbent Angela L. Higginbotham (I)
School Board:
Central District:
n Incumbent Mark A. Wilburn (I)
n Colin Douglas Munsey (I)
Eastern District:
n Incumbent Stephen M. Steele (I)
Western District:
n Incumbent Marion C. Ballard (I)
Pearisburg Town Council (three seats on ballot):
n Incumbent Jason S. Ballard (I)
n Incumbent Jimmie R. Williams (I)
n Incumbent Judy R. Harrell (I)
Rich Creek Town Council (three seats on ballot):
n Incumbent Alice Fay Huffman
n Incumbent Dorsey E. Bradley
n Incumbent Stuart C. Helm
n Scarlett S. Shirey
Pembroke Town Council Special Election (one seat on ballot):
n Incumbent C.B. Andrews Jr.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Board of Supervisors:
District B:
n Sherri Melinda Blevins (R)
n Brian G. Lawson (D)
District E:
n Incumbent Darrell O. Sheppard (R)
n Robbie R. Jones (D)
District F:
n Incumbent Mary W. Biggs (D)
District G:
n Incumbent April Noelle DeMotts (D)
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
n Incumbent Mary K. Pettitt (R)
Commissioner of the Revenue:
n Incumbent Helen Poff Royal (D)
Treasurer:
n Incumbent Helen St. Clair (R)
n James “Tay” Taylor (D)
Sheriff:
Incumbent Charles “Hank” Partin (R)
School Board:
District B:
n Incumbent Penny J. Franklin (I)
District E:
n Incumbent Martisha M. “Marti” Graham (I)
District F:
n Sofia Zhang Midkiff (I)
n Susan J. “Sue” Kass (I)
District G:
n Incumbent Mark F. Cherbaka (I)
Blacksburg Town Council (three seats on ballot):
n Incumbent Jerry Ford Jr.
n Incumbent Michael Sutphin
n Incumbent John Bush
Christiansburg Town Council (three seats on ballot):
n Incumbent Harry Collins
n Incumbent Henry Showalter
n Incumbent Sam Bishop
n Deveron Milne
n Johana Hicks
PULASKI COUNTY
Board of Supervisors:
Cloyd District:
n Incumbent Joseph W. “Joe” Guthrie (R)
n Andrew R. “Andy” Cullip (I)
Draper District:
n Dirksen I. “Dirk” Compton (R)
n F. M. “Fritz” Streff (D)
n Allison Haller Hunter (I)
Ingles District:
n Incumbent Ranny E. O’Dell (I)
n Laura W. Walters (R)
Massie District:
n Incumbent: H. A. “Andy” McCready (R)
n John V. Travis (I)
Robinson District:
n Incumbent Charles R. Bopp (R)
n Jeffrey S. Worrell (D)
Commonwealth’s Attorney:
n Incumbent K. Mike Fleenor Jr. (D)
Commissioner of the Revenue:
n Incumbent Donna M. Gray (D)
n Kim L. Matthews (R)
Sheriff:
n Incumbent Mike Worrell (D)
Treasurer:
n Incumbent Melinda Lyons Worrell (D)
n Tracy G. Belcher (R)
School Board:
Cloyd District:
n Incumbent W.M. “Bill” Benson Jr. (I)
Draper District:
n Incumbent Timothy C. Hurst (I)
Ingles District:
n Penny R. Golden (I)
Massie District:
n Incumbent Beckie A. Cox (I)
Robinson District:
n Incumbent E. Paige Cash (I)
RADFORD
Clerk of Court:
n Incumbent J. Ann Harman Howard (D)
n Steven Ward Reese (R)
