The 2019 fall election is approaching.

The 2019 election is less than a month away.

New River Valley voters will decide several state races as the majority in the General Assembly will be determined.

There are also a number of competitive local races in the NRV as well.

Here’s a look at who will be on the ballot on Nov. 5:

STATE RACES

7th House District:

n Del. Nick Rush (R)

n Rhonda G. Seltz (D)

12th House District:

n Del. Chris L. Hurst (D)

n T. Forrest Hite (R)

21st Senate District:

n Sen. John S. Edwards (D)

n Steven L. Nelson (I)

19th Senate District:

n Sen. David R. Suetterlein (R)

n Flourette M. Ketner (D)

FLOYD COUNTY

Board of Supervisors:

District A:

n Incumbent Lauren David Yoder (R)

District B:

n Incumbent Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch (I)

n Tim P. Sulloway (R)

District D:

n Incumbent Joe D. Turman (R)

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

n Incumbent W. Eric Branscom (R)

Commissioner of the Revenue:

n Incumbent Lisa Dawn Baker (R)

Sheriff:

n Incumbent Brian J. Craig (R)

Treasurer:

n Incumbent Melissa “Missy” Keith (R)

School Board:

District A:

n Incumbent Tony P. Morisco Jr. (I)

District B:

n Incumbent James M. Ingram (I)

District D:

n Incumbent Laura Harman Le Roy (I)

Floyd Town Council (two seats on ballot):

n Incumbent Paul L. Lemay (I)

n Incumbent Michael S. Patton (I)

n David B. Whitaker (I)

Floyd Town Council Special Election (one seat on ballot):

n Incumbent Chris J. Bond (I)

GILES COUNTY

Board of Supervisors:

Central District:

n Incumbent Jeffrey L. Morris (I)

Eastern District:

n Incumbent Perry Douglas Martin (I)

Western District:

n Incumbent John C. Lawson Jr. (I)

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

n Incumbent Robert M. Lilly Jr. (I)

n Phillip C. Steele (I)

Commissioner of the Revenue:

n Incumbent Lisa J. Corell (I)

Sheriff:

n Incumbent Morgan Millirons (I)

n Michael W. Falls (I)

Treasurer:

n Incumbent Angela L. Higginbotham (I)

School Board:

Central District:

n Incumbent Mark A. Wilburn (I)

n Colin Douglas Munsey (I)

Eastern District:

n Incumbent Stephen M. Steele (I)

Western District:

n Incumbent Marion C. Ballard (I)

Pearisburg Town Council (three seats on ballot):

n Incumbent Jason S. Ballard (I)

n Incumbent Jimmie R. Williams (I)

n Incumbent Judy R. Harrell (I)

Rich Creek Town Council (three seats on ballot):

n Incumbent Alice Fay Huffman

n Incumbent Dorsey E. Bradley

n Incumbent Stuart C. Helm

n Scarlett S. Shirey

Pembroke Town Council Special Election (one seat on ballot):

n Incumbent C.B. Andrews Jr.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Board of Supervisors:

District B:

n Sherri Melinda Blevins (R)

n Brian G. Lawson (D)

District E:

n Incumbent Darrell O. Sheppard (R)

n Robbie R. Jones (D)

District F:

n Incumbent Mary W. Biggs (D)

District G:

n Incumbent April Noelle DeMotts (D)

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

n Incumbent Mary K. Pettitt (R)

Commissioner of the Revenue:

n Incumbent Helen Poff Royal (D)

Treasurer:

n Incumbent Helen St. Clair (R)

n James “Tay” Taylor (D)

Sheriff:

Incumbent Charles “Hank” Partin (R)

School Board:

District B:

n Incumbent Penny J. Franklin (I)

District E:

n Incumbent Martisha M. “Marti” Graham (I)

District F:

n Sofia Zhang Midkiff (I)

n Susan J. “Sue” Kass (I)

District G:

n Incumbent Mark F. Cherbaka (I)

Blacksburg Town Council (three seats on ballot):

n Incumbent Jerry Ford Jr.

n Incumbent Michael Sutphin

n Incumbent John Bush

Christiansburg Town Council (three seats on ballot):

n Incumbent Harry Collins

n Incumbent Henry Showalter

n Incumbent Sam Bishop

n Deveron Milne

n Johana Hicks

PULASKI COUNTY

Board of Supervisors:

Cloyd District:

n Incumbent Joseph W. “Joe” Guthrie (R)

n Andrew R. “Andy” Cullip (I)

Draper District:

n Dirksen I. “Dirk” Compton (R)

n F. M. “Fritz” Streff (D)

n Allison Haller Hunter (I)

Ingles District:

n Incumbent Ranny E. O’Dell (I)

n Laura W. Walters (R)

Massie District:

n Incumbent: H. A. “Andy” McCready (R)

n John V. Travis (I)

Robinson District:

n Incumbent Charles R. Bopp (R)

n Jeffrey S. Worrell (D)

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

n Incumbent K. Mike Fleenor Jr. (D)

Commissioner of the Revenue:

n Incumbent Donna M. Gray (D)

n Kim L. Matthews (R)

Sheriff:

n Incumbent Mike Worrell (D)

Treasurer:

n Incumbent Melinda Lyons Worrell (D)

n Tracy G. Belcher (R)

School Board:

Cloyd District:

n Incumbent W.M. “Bill” Benson Jr. (I)

Draper District:

n Incumbent Timothy C. Hurst (I)

Ingles District:

n Penny R. Golden (I)

Massie District:

n Incumbent Beckie A. Cox (I)

Robinson District:

n Incumbent E. Paige Cash (I)

RADFORD

Clerk of Court:

n Incumbent J. Ann Harman Howard (D)

n Steven Ward Reese (R)

