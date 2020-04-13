A COVID-19 cluster among Montgomery County Department of Social Services workers grew to nine cases, a county spokeswoman said Monday.
And in a week when the New River Valley’s COVID-19 numbers climbed again – from a regional total of 10 on April 5 to 23 on Friday, then to 42 over the weekend – nursing centers in Pulaski and Montgomery counties became the first such facilities in the area known to have infections among residents or staff.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s New River district, said Monday that the spread of the new coronavirus among Montgomery County social workers, which prompted the shuttering of the social services office in Christiansburg and quarantine of its 68 workers, was the largest cluster of cases in the region. But it was not unexpected, following contact traces done after the first worker tested positive, she said.
And the discovery that a new resident at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin had COVID-19, while alarming, came during a quarantine period that separated the resident from others living at the facility, Bissell said.
“It seems to have been well-contained,” Bissell said of the virus found at Highland Ridge.
Also Monday, a spokeswoman for Heritage Hall nursing facility in Blacksburg said that a worker there was discovered Friday to have tested positive for the virus. But so far “there are no signs or symptoms” of spread to other staff or residents, said Jennifer Eddy of the Roanoke-based Eddy Alexander marketing company.
Amid the region’s increasing numbers, Bissell said it was important to keep perspective – there have been zero deaths in the New River Health District from COVID-19, she said, and of more than 600 tests administered in the district, the vast majority came back negative.
Of the people who tested positive in the district, most have not required hospitalization, Bissell said. Overall, the majority of COVID-19 infections are expected to clear up with no treatment or minimal treatment, she said.
In the state-wide listing of positive COVID-19 tests maintained by the health department, Montgomery County had most of the New River Health District’s cases, with 32. Pulaski and Giles counties had four cases apiece, and Floyd County and Radford each had one.
“We don’t need panic,” Bissell said. “We need to take it seriously. … We need to work on prevention and control” through staying at home, social distancing and other steps that limit spread of the virus by keeping people apart.
Mike Grepiotis, administrator at Highland Ridge, last week sent a letter to families of the facility’s residents saying that a resident at the 132-bed facility tested positive for COVID-19. The resident with COVID-19 no longer was staying at Highland Ridge, the April 8 letter said.
On Monday, Grepiotis wrote in an email that the resident had been asymptomatic for COVID-19 and tested positive after being taken to a hospital.
In the email and letter, Grepiotis wrote that the facility is working with the health department and is following federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines to protect other residents and staff.
Bissell said the guidelines for residential facilities, particularly those that care for the elderly, have been adjusted after COVID-19 outbreaks killed scores of people in Henrico County, in Washington state and elsewhere.
Recommendations now include reducing visitation, screening employees who are sick or have been around people who are sick, and encouraging social distancing during residents’ activities and interactions, Bissell said. Highland Ridge is doing all of these, she said.
And guidelines suggest a 14-day quarantine period for new residents or those returning from a hospital to allow for detection of COVID-19. This seems to have worked at Highland Ridge, Bissell said.
Eddy said that at Heritage Hall-Blacksburg, a member of the facility’s environmental services staff came down with symptoms of infection sometime after leaving work April 5. Employees’ temperatures are checked at the start and end of each shift, and this worker showed no fever, Eddy said.
Also, Heritage Hall has its employees working in full protective gear for their entire shifts to limit possible infection, Eddy said.
Eddy said that she could not release specific information about the worker’s identity or condition, but had been told that the employee had been seen at a hospital and released.
Montgomery County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said Monday that there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county’s social services’ department. The social services office on Pepper Street Northeast is closed to employees and the public until April 27.
Jason Deese, the epidemiologist for the New River Health District, said it was not surprising to see clusters of infection.
"All the testing we've done over the last couple of weeks has confirmed we do have low-intensity spread right now,” Deese said. “We aren't seeing 50% or 60% of the population affected, but we are seeing pockets of it pop up."
While some of the cases can be tracked back to travel, others don't, Deese said.
The health district expects to see the number of positive cases in the area rise, but measures such as social distance can slow down the increase, Deese said.
"We'll never be able to eliminate transmission, not until there's a vaccine," he said.
Deese, however, said any place of employment that still requires workers to physically show up has a certain level of risk.
"I wouldn't say one place is more at risk than others. That depends on how they're handling social-distancing measures," he said.
Deese said some employers have implemented alternating schedules where half the workers show up on one day and the other half show up on another day. Some employers, he said, have also pushed their workers to work remotely.
Bissell said the New River district has begun administering antibody tests in some cases. Unlike the tests that have been more common so far, which detect virus load and indicate if a person has an active infection, the antibody tests show if someone had COVID-19 at some point in the past – and possibly carries a level of immunity.
Researchers still are figuring out the best practices for using the tests, Bissell said. The test for virus load probably won’t find COVID-19 until two to five days after an infection starts and the level of viruses had built sufficiently, Bissell noted. An antibody test might not show anything until a day or two after that, when the patient’s body has had time to marshal its defenses, she said.
Similarly, doctors don’t have enough experience with the virus yet to know how total or long-lasting an immunity is gained by someone who has had the infection, Bissell said.
“We’re writing the playbook for this as we go along,” Bissell said. “Because it’s an unprecedented thing.”
