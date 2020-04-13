Weather Alert

...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES RAINFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS FELL ACROSS MUCH OF UPPER NEW RIVER WATERSHED SINCE EARLY AFTERNOON SUNDAY WHICH HAS CAUSED FLOODING ON TRIBUTARIES AND MAIN STEM OF THE NEW RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && * UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * AT 6PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 16.7 FEET * IMPACT...AT 17.0 FEET...ALL OF THE DEDMAN CENTER LOWER PARKING LOTS ARE FLOODED. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 16.8 FEET ON APRIL 24 2017. &&