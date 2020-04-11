Each time a new COVID-19 case appears on the Virginia Department of Health’s listing for the New River Valley, Jason Deese has another mystery to investigate.
Deese is the epidemiologist for the four counties and one city in the health department’s New River District. He leads the contact tracing effort that follows each of the region’s confirmed diagnoses from the coronavirus pandemic.
Contact tracing is the attempt to find how someone was infected — and to identify other people who may have become infected by the person whose contacts are being traced.
It’s a job that Deese does year-in and year-out, and that rarely attracts much attention, he said last week. Until last month, Deese spent most of his time tracking cases of Hepatitis A and whooping cough — ailments that typically affect relatively small segments of society, he said.
Then the novel coronavirus appeared with its threat to a far greater number of people, and the work of contact-tracers became much higher-profile.
“It goes from a rather obscure-type job to something real important,” Deese said last week.
With two helpers — and support from the entire health department, Deese said — he interviews those who have tested positive, and tries to look back two weeks in their lives to see where they might have caught COVID-19.
He also tries to learn who they have had significant contact with during a period that runs from 48 hours before their symptoms appeared up to the time of the interview. These are the people who might have become infected.
Deese said there’s no blame attached to his work.
“It’s not your fault that you happened to catch this virus. Many, many more people are going to catch this virus,” he said.
Montgomery County, which has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the New River Valley, roughly tripled its number of confirmed cases last week. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health listed the county’s total as 18 cases.
Elsewhere in the New River Valley, according to Friday’s health department listings, Pulaski and Giles counties had two cases each, and Radford had one. Giles County had no confirmed cases.
The mystery of where each infection came from is not one that Deese can always solve.
“We’re in a community-level spread,” Deese said, meaning that sometimes there are too many possibilities to narrow down exactly where coronavirus was encountered.
On the other side of the equation, those who the person being interviewed may have infected, Deese said the numbers have been relatively small — from each confirmed COVID-19 case, on average, Deese said he had identified about five people who could have caught it.
Deese said that doctors now think it takes a fairly prolonged exposure for most people to catch COVID-19. The virus is unlikely to spread just by someone walking past an infected person, he said.
For his contact tracing, Deese tries to identify people who spent 10 minutes or longer within 6 feet of the infected person. That usually translates to people who rode in a car with someone who was infected, or sat on a couch talking with them, or lives with them, he said.
The people who are identified as having been exposed are not tested, because the region does not have the capacity to do so, Deese said. Instead, they are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, check their temperature twice per day, and wait to see if they develop symptoms such as fever, cough and headaches.
Similarly, those with confirmed infections are asked to isolate themselves at home unless their symptoms worsen to the point of requiring medical care.
There are legal measures that can enforce quarantine or isolation, but Deese said there had been no need to use these in the New River Valley.
“Most persons, when you advise them they have to self-isolate at home, they’re very cooperative. … Generally they’re good citizens,” Deese said.
Isolation lasts at least seven days, and a person cannot emerge until they have gone three days without a fever, Deese said.
Though numbers of cases rose sharply last week — and are likely to keep rising as testing becomes more available — Deese said he did not expect the New River Valley to see anything like the wave of infections and deaths experienced in New York and other, more urban places.
The New River Valley does not have the population density to support that rapid and large a spread of the virus — especially after Virginia Tech and Radford University decided not to return to regular classes after spring break, Deese said.
“The universities did a good job of mitigating that … probably we would have a lot more cases” if in-person classes had resumed, he said.
As for how high the numbers will climb, how many people will be infected in the New River Valley, Deese said he had no way of knowing. But he said he expects the region’s health care system to be “pushed to its limits.”
Capt. Nathaniel Davis of Pulaski County Emergency Services, a training officer who also is involved in the region’s pandemic response, voiced similar concerns last week and said rising numbers of cases should not lead people to think that staying at home and other social distancing measures are not helping.
“We can get through this … but this is the time to buckle down,” Davis said. “The actions you take today are going to influence the numbers two weeks from now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.