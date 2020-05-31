Christiansburg tax revenues took a hit in March with the economic shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it wasn’t as bad as expected.
Finance Director Valerie Tweedie told town council at its Tuesday meeting that she had projected up to 50% losses in lodging and meals tax revenues for March.
But, compared to March 2019, meals tax collections were down by 28% and lodging by 38%, she said. “So that’s a little piece of good news there.”
Council members have continued their regular meetings through the Zoom video conferencing service, with staffing joining to give presentations and answer questions. The discussions and votes are live streamed through the town’s Facebook page and archived at YouTube.com.
The meals tax is one of the town’s largest sources of revenue, bringing it $7.3 million last year, according to government figures. The town’s real estate tax, in comparison, brought $4.8 million over the same period.
March sales tax revenues also fell by 4%.
“So not horrible,” Tweedie said. “Some of the retail stayed somewhat solid throughout March.”
But, she said April’s tax revenues may be lower than March.
Before the pandemic hit, meals, lodging and sales tax collections were up over last year, Tweedie said. That provided a slight cushion for March.
Other revenue streams have dropped, too.
The town’s recreation and aquatic centers have been closed for several weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 and parks and recreation classes and events were canceled. The draft 2020-21 fiscal year budget projects no revenues from that sector for the remainder of this year.
To weather the pandemic, Tweedie said she and Town Manager Randy Wingfield have revised the budget to reflect an overall 25% drop in meals and lodging tax revenues for April-September, with a possible 50% drop in October. November revenues are projected to be flat.
They are recommending a total 2020-21 town budget of $49.7 million, down $16.1 million from the previous year.
To meet that goal, Tweedie said some planned expenses will be delayed, including funding for the 60-acre Truman Wilson park, several street improvement projects and staff pay raises. The plan also suggests a freeze on new staff positions, she said.
Prior to the pandemic, Christiansburg was looking at raising water rates to help cover upgrades to the NRV Water Authority water treatment plant. Christiansburg is part of the authority. But because of rising unemployment rates and fallout from business closures, council decided to postpone the increases.
Tax revenues had been trending upward before the pandemic hit in March, Tweedie said.
In January and February, meals tax was bringing in 4% more than the previous year, lodging was up 10% and sales tax rose 5% over the prior year.
But Tweedie emphasized those figures could change, depending on the course of the virus.
Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget at its June 8 meeting.
