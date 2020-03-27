Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said Thursday it would be “only a matter of days” before a confirmed case of the new coronavirus came to Blacksburg.
That prediction came true Friday.
A Tech student who is believed to have contracted COVID-19 during a recent trip abroad has tested positive, the university announced.
The New River Health District said the patient, a man in his 20s, “is self-isolating, with no known exposures to the public.”
“There is no evidence of a risk of community spread,” the health district said in a statement. “To protect patient privacy, no further information will be provided.”
Tech said the student lives off-campus in Blacksburg.
The announcement follows one by Radford University on Tuesday that a student who had returned to campus after spring break travels had tested positive for the virus.
“In both cases confirmed in the district thus far, the patients took the right steps to limit the risk of exposure to others around them,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said in a statement. “They acted entirely appropriately.”
Public health officials expect more cases to be confirmed as testing becomes more widely available.
Bissell noted that most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms, which includes fever, a dry cough and shortness of breath.
Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 604 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 144 cases from the 460 reported Thursday.
The VDH also said that 7,337 have been tested for the virus in Virginia. There have been 14 deaths and 83 people have been hospitalized.
There are confirmed coronavirus cases in residents of 69 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
These numbers come for the VDH website. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:
- 124 - Fairfax County
- 63 - Arlington County
- 55 - James City County
- 44 - Prince William County
- 43 - Loudoun County
- 29 - Virginia Beach
- 28 - Henrico County
- 18 - Alexandria
- 17 - Richmond
- 12 - Chesterfield County
- 12 - Newport News
- 11 - Charlottesville
- 11 - Stafford County
- 9 - York County
- 8 - Albemarle County
- 8 - Norfolk
- 5 - Chesapeake
- 5 - Hampton
- 5 - Harrisonburg
- 5 - Louisa County
- 5 - Williamsburg
- 4 - Danville
- 4 - Fauquier County
- 4 - Frederick County
- 4 - Mecklenburg County
- 4 - Rockingham County
- 3 - Fluvanna County
- 3 - Gloucester County
- 3 - Goochland County
- 3 - Manassas City
- 3 - Portsmouth
- 3 - Shenandoah County
- 2 - Accomack County
- 2 - Bedford County
- 2 - Culpeper County
- 2 - Hanover County
- 2 - Isle of Wight County
- 2 - Lee County
- 2 - Lynchburg
- 2 - Madison County
- 2 - Prince Edward County
- 2 - Prince George County
- 2 - Spotsylvania County
- 2 - Warren County
- 1 - Amelia County
- 1 - Amherst County
- 1 - Botetourt County
- 1 - Bristol
- 1 - Charles City County
- 1 - Fairfax City
- 1 - Franklin County
- 1 - Fredericksburg
- 1 - Greene County
- 1 - Halifax County
- 1 - Galax
- 1 - King George County
- 1 - Mathews County
- 1 - Nelson County
- 1 - Northampton County
- 1 - Nottaway County
- 1 - Orange County
- 1 - Pittsylvania County
- 1 - Poquoson
- 1 - Radford
- 1 - Roanoke County
- 1 - Rockbridge County
- 1 - Southhampton County
- 1 - Suffolk
- 1 - Washington County
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed information to this report.
