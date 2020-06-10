Roanoke Times New River Valley reporter Yann Ranaivo is on scene in Christiansburg with live updates from the Black Lives Matter protest in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
Devin said honestly he’s been on the fence about the riots. Clearly, he’s not going to engage in any as demonstrated today and the calls he personally he made to keep things peaceful.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
“Einstein said: the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result,” he said in reference to decades of mostly peaceful protests. “We’re doing everything you’re telling us to do, but nothing’s changed.”— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Christiansburg protest is pretty much done, but will be firing off a few more tweets based on chat w/ event organizer Devin Lanier as we walked back to Depot Park.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Event is about to wrap up, but here are a few more words, from one of the organizers, Amber Greene: “your voice does matter. If you see racism you need to speak up. You need to shut that down. We need to make the govt hear us, and that’s why we’re here for.”— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Young in some additional comments said she’s not even asking for things such as reparations, but that she should. She also said she’s baffled at how long it takes police to go become police vs college degree.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Cburg resident Bryanna Young just finished a moving speech. Among several points, she spoke about the hundreds of years of slavery.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
She also spoke about hypocrisy shown toward men in her family, all of whom out of tradition served in military. “Soon as they got home, they got spit on.”— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Literature being handed out. pic.twitter.com/0dqWUZiRay— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
Some more footage, next to Montgomery CO’s sheriff’s office. pic.twitter.com/hlpfToPGzC— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Right about now https://t.co/UWVUYmggG7— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
Ok, off to march pic.twitter.com/rpMS76zxDZ— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Christiansburg PD has barricades parts of Main Street. The protest will involve a march through downtown Christiansburg.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
It’s all the same protest. There are plans for a march through downtown Christiansburg. https://t.co/hmyVk5ncwS— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Easily more than 200 people and folks still trickling in.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
Blacksburg resident Cameron Ross (left) with friend Martiese Griffin, who’s visiting from out of town. Cameron’s mask has #icantbreathe written on it. pic.twitter.com/2cZfRMWefC— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter protest. People gathered and waiting in Christiansburg’s Depot Park. pic.twitter.com/2tbBuJ4a04— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) June 10, 2020
If Black Lives matter that much where is the outrage when Blacks kill Black. I think if people looked there are a lot more Black killing Black that is far beyond the numbers of White killing Blacks.
Two hoodlums (regardless of skin color) shooting one another over drugs or whatever is bad enough. And personally I *am* outraged about it. But I hope you can see the difference between that, and a citizen who hasn't even resisted getting choked to death by a law-enforcement officer who has been entrusted with the responsibility of carrying a gun and a badge and who is sworn to protect and serve the citizens of his community. For God's sake, Al. Think *just a little* between your Fox News shows.
Anyone with just a wee bit of common sense knows that it is wrong beyond measure for a law enforcement officer to abuse his position. I get that and it needs to be dealt with. But the way to deal with it is not sowing hate and division and destroying everything in your path. Does the BLM really want to unify, restore and show love to all? What are they really all about. I don’t think anyone really knows.
Ah, the tired old attempt at justification. Sorry, Al, won't fly.
