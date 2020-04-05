RINER — One night earlier this year, Neal Turner said he was resting in his recliner when he heard some chatter via the scanner about a possible chemical spill.
Had it been any other time before February, Turner would have likely gotten dressed and then darted out the door and into his government-issued pickup truck.
Instead, Turner said he pulled on the lever to his side and laid back. Stress free.
“I kicked my feet up,” he said. “It was nice to just listen to it.”
After 16 years on the job, Turner retired as Montgomery County’s emergency services coordinator on the afternoon of Jan. 31.
A familiar face in local first responder and law enforcement circles, Turner, 62, has spent the majority of his adult life in public safety. He is, among other roles, a life member of the Christiansburg rescue squad, having joined the group 42 years ago.
Just prior to taking the emergency services coordinator job, Turner worked as chief deputy sheriff for nearly eight years under former Montgomery Sheriff Doug Marrs. Turner, who ended up running for sheriff in 2003, left the department when the election’s eventual winner, Tommy Whitt, decided not to reappoint Turner.
Turner, a Christiansburg native, is also an ordained minister and pastored for 15 years at the Cedar Springs Union Church in the Montgomery County community of Rogers.
Turner said first responder work is in his blood: His father was a firefighter.
Turner said he was so ingrained in the field that it has so far been impossible for him to fully put an end to some habits.
“I’ve had a pager and scanner run in my house for 42 years,” he said.
Turner tried to turn the scanner off for good after retiring, but he only managed to keep it turned off for a week.
“It’s more a part of me than it is a habit,” he said. “It’s nature. It’s like putting on your watch in the morning.”
The emergency services coordinator carries a wide scope of duties that range from directly working with the volunteer fire and rescue squads on incidents to meeting with local government officials to try to secure funding for equipment and vehicles.
Turner most recently helped oversee the construction of the new $6.1 million fire station in Riner and of a firefighter training facility in the Merrimac area. The training facility was primarily covered by a $480,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.
The new Riner fire station was prompted by the squad’s need for a larger facility and by the need to address the community’s growth.
Fire officials, including Turner, have said that the Merrimac facility gives firefighters across the county a much closer spot for training.
Turner praised the efforts Montgomery County has made over the years to address fire and rescue needs. He said he was glad to see that the land and building for the new Riner fire station were, respectively, acquired and built without requiring a tax increase.
“Without the county stepping up and doing excellent finance management, we could not be in the position we’re in now,” he said.
As far as whether he misses his old job, Turner voiced two points of view.
On one hand, Turner said he misses the general responsibility of addressing the community’s needs.
“I miss being part of the solution,” he said.
But then on the other hand, he doesn’t exactly long for the often complex grind of coordinating the first responders.
“I don’t miss that 24-hour day long strategizing,” he said. “Meeting after meeting … it goes on and on and on.”
Although he is watching the unfolding of the COVID-19 pandemic from the sidelines, Turner said he does wish he was out there right now to help address the crisis.
The biggest local crisis Turner ever responded to was the tragedy that occurred at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007.
Turner paused when asked to reflect on that fateful day. After some thought, he described it as a “smorgasbord” of emotions.
Turner said the shooting was still going on when he received the call. He recalls numerous questions rapidly racing through his mind.
As he drove out, Turner frantically pondered: How many people were injured? Killed? Was the shooter dead?
“It was like a flood of things that day,” he said.
Turner, however, said he found a small silver lining when he saw the response from the local public safety agencies. He said he knew then that they could in fact assemble quickly and provide a sense of security to the community.
Turner said the local agencies ended up sharing their response methods with other states in hopes that first responders in those states could be better prepared during their own incidents.
