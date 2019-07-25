CHRISTIANSBURG — Faulconer Construction Company will prepare a design of a multi-purpose park on land just off Peppers Ferry Road behind the Walmart, as the result of a town council vote this week.
The Town Council authorized the agreement — which is for $996,550 — following a closed session discussion Tuesday night.
The property being targeted for a park is a roughly 60-acre tract of old farm land that previously belonged to and is informally named after the late farmer Truman Wilson.
The town bought the land for $2.5 million in 2013 with ambitions to transform it into a recreation destination, but progress has been slow due to factors such as costs.
Town officials, however, have not abandoned their hopes for a park, which some council members have said would complement much of the development occurring off of Peppers Ferry.
The design agreement with Charlottesville-based Faulconer is the result of a submission under the state’s Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act (PPEA) of 2002. The law was established to give an option to potentially speed up the pace and potentially lower the cost of local government projects by allowing private firms to seek the financing.
Faulconer was among three firms from which Christiansburg received proposals. Branch & Associates of Roanoke, now known as Branch Builds, and Roanoke’s E.C. Pace Inc. were the other two firms.
“They [Faulconer] were the one recommended by the committee that looked at all three bids that came in,” Mayor Mike Barber said. “According to the committee, they presented the best plan and best bang for the buck.”
Barber said council won’t approve project construction until it sees the final costs and understands the financing. He said he’d like to see the long-awaited plan finally take the next step.
“It’s time to get moving,” he said. “I’m excited to see what they’re going to come back with.”
The design agreement includes an acknowledgement of what the town is seeking for the land, which includes:
n Artificial turf multi-purpose fields with a turf groomer, concessions, bathrooms, press box and parking.
n What’s described as an “all inconclusive” playground.
n Two dog parks (for large and small dogs).
n Walking trails.
n Pavilions.
The agreement states that the site is “severely constrained” by the presence of a high-pressure gas line crossing the property and a future connector road planned for the site.
The agreement also states that Faulconer’s independent advisor for sports, recreation and entertainment venues has found that the inventory of fields in a sports complex must be large enough to draw large regional tournaments to attract sports tourism to the community.
“Based upon their experience, the desired field inventory for sports tournament organizers frequently includes at least four fields, if not more,” according to text in the agreement.
Before the PPEA bids, Christiansburg officials had considered various concepts for the park.
An early version that was estimated to cost about $30 million included soccer-style fields, a softball diamond, an amphitheater, sand volleyball courts, dog parks, a playground and a splash pad.
At one time last year, council began leaning toward an estimated $16.1 million project that would have kept the soccer-style fields, dog parks and playground but would have left out the sand volleyball courts, splash pad and amphitheater.
Faulconer staff working on the Christiansburg park project couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
“One of the major population growths has been out in the 114 (Peppers Ferry) sector,” Barber said. “This is offering something they can enjoy, instead of having to drive all the way downtown for a park, playground, rec center or whatever.”