A collision between a train and a vehicle stuck on the tracks closed a Christiansburg street for about 90 minutes Sunday but caused no injuries, the town reported Monday.
According to information from Christiansburg police, the collision resulted from a driver getting confused while following his GPS and turning onto the railroad tracks at the Cambria Street crossing. The vehicle made it a short way along the tracks, then got stuck, the police account said.
Someone who saw what had happened alerted the driver that there was a train coming. The witness helped the driver get out of the vehicle before the train hit it, the report said.
The train did not derail, the town report said. However, it did stop, resulting in a closure of the Cambria Street crossing from about 7 p.m. until about 8:30 p.m. After Norfolk Southern workers determined the train was able to safely travel, it continued on its way and the street reopened, the town said.
The town did not identify the driver. Police continue to investigate, according to the town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.