NARROWS — The 10-minute or so travel time between the Giles County towns of Narrows and Glen Lyn grew to more than an hour Wednesday evening — prompted by the ongoing shutdown of U.S. 460 due to a mudslide last week.
All four lanes of Giles County’s largest highway are closed in an area called the Bluffs, where the road clings to the side of cliffs above the New River. U.S. 460 is expected to stay closed for at least several weeks, which means lengthy detours for drivers trying to move between the county’s eastern and western sections, or between Blacksburg or Roanoke and West Virginia.
“It’s really a problem,” said Roger Jones, town manager of Rich Creek — whose location near the U.S. 460 closure but away from a narrow, winding alternate route brought abrupt isolation.
“The town is basically bypassed … so there’s a significant economic impact,” Jones said. “That on top of this COVID thing really hurts.”
The mudslide hit Friday after days of rain, said Jason Bond, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation. Unlike a flash flood, which can carry away pavement or wash out culverts, this slide seems to have occurred when the long saturation loosened the layers of fill beneath the westbound lanes, which are higher on the cliffside.
“The roadway basically collapsed,” Bond said.
Highway department photos show the cracked and buckled pavement left by the slide. The dirt and debris slid down into a steep median area and into the eastbound lanes — and also cracked a long retaining wall meant to hold the mountainside back from the lower lanes.
State workers closed one lane of both east- and westbound traffic Friday, then closed the entire road Saturday when they saw the slide was continuing to move, Bond said.
There were no apparent injuries and no one has reported being on the road when parts of it gave way, officials said.
The affected area of U.S. 460 is between Virginia 61 and Virginia 643, Bond said, and is about 5 miles from the West Virginia state line.
Crews are working to dig the road out, then stabilize the slope.
“Then you can look at putting the road back,” Bond said.
Repairs are going to take at least several weeks, Bond said. No estimated date for completion has been set, and there is no estimate for the cost of the project.
The highway department is asking drivers to use Interstates 81 and 77 as a detour around U.S. 460 — and around Giles County — while the work continues. Trucks, especially, should stick to the larger roads, Bond said.
But more local traffic — and some out-of-state drivers, judging from license plates seen Wednesday — is finding a way through on the backroads.
Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons bemoaned that a popular detour — marked Wednesday with orange highway signs — sent drivers onto twisting Virginia 649, also called Lurich Road, between Narrows and Glen Lyn.
“The alternative route is awful,” Millirons said Wednesday.
At its narrowest point, Virginia 649 takes a sharp turn and goes into a one-lane tunnel beneath railroad tracks. Temporary traffic signals on each end of the tunnel limit traffic to one direction at a time.
Still, several trucks already have gotten hung there, leading to even longer backups, Millirons and Jones said.
Millirons said he wondered if his officers would have to be stationed near the tunnel for months.
“Every time we free them up, they get called right back,” he said.
Lurich Road emerges into Glen Lyn near the retired Appalachian Power Co. power plant. At the end of the road is the Neighbors gas station and convenience store, where a handwritten sign by the door reminded customers to observe social distancing and asked for patience as the staff tried to help everyone.
“It’s crazy — a little bit more than normal,” said Meranda Otey, one of the clerks on duty Wednesday.
With a long line of traffic stuck just outside, drivers have been turning in to refuel, grab some food or ask for directions, she said. All of it has been good for business this week.
“It’s keeping us busy so I’ll take it,” Otey said.
